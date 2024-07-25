Wisesky W-Cat Air Purifier Top Choice this Summer for Pet Families with Its Innovative Design that Showcases a More Humane Approach

LOS ANGELES, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wisesky, an innovative brand that focuses on air purification technology and is committed to solving the problems of pet-raising families, has become the top choice this summer for cat lovers with its Wisesky W-cat Air Purifier. Wisesky, an innovative brand that focuses on air purification technology and is committed to solving the problems of pet-raising families, has become the top choice this summer for cat lovers with its Wisesky W-cat Air Purifier. After visiting hundreds of pet hospitals, communicating extensively with professional veterinarians, and discussing with cat owners troubled by shedding, Wisesky developed this product to address issues such as cat hair and allergens. With years of research and development, the W-Cat Air Purifier, featuring innovative design and powerful functions, provides pet families with fresh air and a healthy living environment, while demonstrating the brand's meticulous humane care for pets and families.

James Franklin, CTO of Wisesky, commented: "Wisesky has been focusing on air purification technology for many years and is committed to solving the problems of pet-raising families. Summer is the peak season for cats to shed their hair, and with air conditioning turned on for long periods in the home during the summer, the air is prone to poor circulation. It is our philosophy to improve the quality of life through technological innovation, and we deeply understand the issues that cat owners face during this season, and with Wisesky's W-Cat Air Purifier, we hope to provide a refreshing and healthy living environment for cats and their families."

Emma, a satisfied customer, shared her experience: "I recently bought this air purifier for my room where I have one corgi and one cat. After using it for a week, I can say it's definitely worth buying. It really makes the room smell fresh, and every morning when I wake up, the air feels so much cleaner. It's larger than I expected, but that just means it works better than the smaller one I had before. Another great feature is how easy it is to control from my phone. It also has an optional night light, which is a nice touch. Plus, it's super quiet on the low mode. Overall, very good quality, I'm happy with this purchase."

Wisesky pays attention to the needs of pet owners and cares deeply about the health of their pets. The Company's mission is to provide a healthy, safe, and comfortable living environment for pet families through advanced air purification technology. The W-Cat Air Purifier has been finally developed after surveying 1,000 cat owners and more than 40 pet hospitals, giving Wisesky a deep understanding of feline habits and preferences. The product design considers functionality while also incorporating care for pets and family members.

High summer temperatures and increased air conditioning cause cats to shed more, leading to cat hair and allergen issues that affect air quality. The W-Cat Air Purifiers help reduce cat hair and odors in homes, especially for people on long vacations. Designed ergonomically for cats, the purifier features a scratch-resistant, wear-resistant, and leak-proof etched cat throne with a concave design for resting. Its unique filtration system includes an electrostatic non-woven fabric pre-filter, H13 HEPA, and activated carbon layers, effectively reducing hair and odors. Certified by SGS and Intertek, the W-Cat ensures scientifically proven purification, making it ideal for maintaining a clean home environment while owners are away.

Wisesky is committed to providing a healthier and more comfortable living environment for pet-loving families through innovative technology and the W-Cat Cat Air Purifier is the perfect embodiment of this commitment. Wisesky cares about providing products and creating a better lifestyle for pet families and the Company constantly updates the user experience to bring peace of mind and comfort to every family through continuous innovation and improvement.

About Wisesky

Wisesky aims to provide users with more humane smart home appliances by combining technology with home. Wisesky has excellent technology and experience in air purification and water filtration, committed to promoting sustainable and healthy living in an environmentally friendly way. Wisesky knows that a good product enhances user comfort and well-being. Their products adhere to the WUE (Wisesky User Experience) design principle, integrating advanced aerospace technology into home appliances to transform life through technology.

SOURCE Wisesky International Trade Limited