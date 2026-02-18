WiseStamp Sets a New Standard for Email Signature Creation

WiseStamp Elevates Free Email Signature Generator Experience on Desktop and Mobile

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WiseStamp , the leading email signature management platform, announced the release of its free email signature generator , designed to provide professionals and organizations with a tool to create polished, brand-consistent email signatures in minutes, both on desktop and mobile devices.

Email remains the primary channel for the most important business interactions, from proposals and negotiations to customer communication, hiring, and billing. Every one of those emails can end with a professional, branded email signature. Yet for many businesses and individuals, this highly visible touchpoint is still overlooked, inconsistent, or unprofessional, undermining credibility at the very moment it matters most.

While a professional email signature typically requires design expertise or dedicated brand resources, WiseStamp's free email signature generator translates proven design and branding best practices into a simple creation experience. Evolved through the analysis of millions of real-world professional emails, the free generator incorporates even more design structures, layouts, and branding cues that consistently deliver the strongest impact.

The result is a professional email signature, created through a fast, one-scroll workflow that replaces rigid, multi-step email signature builders and works seamlessly across both desktop and mobile. While many signature tools struggle to maintain visual consistency across devices, WiseStamp preserves full design integrity regardless of how or where a signature is created.

"We've spent years learning how email signatures actually work in the real world. This free generator is based on that experience, creating the best free email signature generator," said Ehud Yalin-Mor, CEO of WiseStamp.

The free generator also serves as a natural entry point into WiseStamp's flagship product, the email signature management platform . As organizations grow, they can easily scale from individual signature creation to centralized control, governance, and deployment across the entire organization, without rebuilding their designs from scratch.

Create your free email signature: https://www.wisestamp.com/email-signature-generator/

About WiseStamp

WiseStamp is the leading enterprise email signature management platform, helping organizations of all sizes make every interaction count. Built for marketers and trusted by IT teams , WiseStamp enables centralized control of email signatures with seamless integrations and enterprise-grade security. More than 1.5 million customers worldwide trust WiseStamp to maintain brand consistency and drive engagement across every inbox.

Learn more: https://www.wisestamp.com/

Media Contact:

Danielle Ostrovsky

Hi-Touch PR

[email protected]

SOURCE WiseStamp