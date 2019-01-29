Wish kid Owen's tropical wish is coming true

Each year, 1 in 10 people are affected by rare disease – approximately half of those are children. Rare Disease Day, on February 28, brings awareness to diseases like Owen's and brings greater understanding of the impact of rare disease on those patients. Make-A-Wish has partnered with Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, to help make more wishes possible for children with rare diseases.

One of these wish kids is 11-year-old Owen. Since spending time with his family is one of his favorite things to do, Owen wished to take his family on a vacation to Hawaii. Last week, Owen learned his tropical wish will soon come true. His wish reveal featured leis and Hawaiian shirts for the whole family—including his service dog.

Make-A-Wish's vision is to create life-changing wishes for every eligible child. Each year nearly 27,000 children are diagnosed with a qualifying condition. Currently, Make-A-Wish reaches approximately half of those eligible. Genentech, a leader in the biotechnology industry, has partnered with Make-A-Wish with a focus on creating more life-changing wishes possible for children with rare diseases and to further outreach to advocacy groups who support those patients and their families.

"When diagnosed with a critical illness, a child's world is instantly and profoundly changed," said Holly Thomas, vice president of corporate alliances at Make-A-Wish. "Genentech's important support will bring transformational wishes to children and help restore the hope and strength they need to fight their illnesses."

