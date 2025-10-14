Wish You Could Delete Yourself From The Internet? Aura Can Help

"America has a uniquely modern problem: personal information is everywhere online, scraped, sold and re-sold in an endless cycle," said Hari Ravichandran, founder and CEO of Aura. "Data brokers have built a market that runs on the sale of personal data, but for everyday people, that market translates into scams, spam and identity theft."

Nearly 1 in 4 Americans will fall victim to online crime1, much of it tied to information freely available online. Thousands of data brokers profit from selling details like addresses, phone numbers and even browsing habits–creating a privacy problem so entrenched it can't be fixed manually. Fighting back one request at a time can take months. Aura's new and expanded features help shrink the digital trail that makes people easy targets.

To date, Aura has processed more than 92 million data removals, saving members an average of 21 hours each—over 23 million hours of time saved across its customer base.

Aura's Solution: Automating the Hardest Work

Automated Google PII Removal – Aura now helps customers request the removal of personal information, such as home addresses and phone numbers, from Google search results. Customers can choose which links to remove and which to keep.

– Aura now helps customers request the removal of personal information, such as home addresses and phone numbers, from Google search results. Customers can choose which links to remove and which to keep. Expanded Data Broker Opt-Out Automation – Aura supports automated removal from over 140 data broker sites, automating a process that could otherwise take days to complete manually.

– Aura supports automated removal from over 140 data broker sites, automating a process that could otherwise take days to complete manually. Assisted Removals for Stubborn Sites – Aura can now better circumvent blocks on automated requests for customers who want to maximize their removals, allowing them to start and complete a removal in as little as one minute.

– Aura can now better circumvent blocks on automated requests for customers who want to maximize their removals, allowing them to start and complete a removal in as little as one minute. Clear Self-service Removal Instructions – For sites that can't be automated, Aura provides plain-language, step-by-step guidance with direct links and submission details so customers can complete removals confidently.

– For sites that can't be automated, Aura provides plain-language, step-by-step guidance with direct links and submission details so customers can complete removals confidently. Inbox Scan to Discover All Your Digital Accounts – Aura can now give you a wider view of your digital footprint, including any forgotten or inactive accounts and how each service handles your personal data, so you know which accounts to keep, deactivate, or delete.

To learn more about how to delete yourself from the internet, visit: Aura.com .

A Free Tool for Everyone

"The deeper you dig, the bigger this industry becomes. The global data broker market was worth nearly $278 billion in 20242," Ravichandran added. "That's why we believe free privacy tools are essential."

Aura offers a free Data Broker Opt-Out tool that lets anyone remove themselves from select data brokers. It is an important first step in shrinking a digital footprint and taking back control.

To try the free tool today, visit: https://www.aura.com/data-removal .

About Aura

Aura is one of the fastest-growing online safety solutions for individuals and families. Whether you're protecting yourself, your kids or your aging loved ones, Aura meets your needs at every stage of life. From real-time threat detection and scam alerts to tools that help parents protect their kids from predators, cyberbullying and tech-driven mental health risks — Aura empowers families to thrive in the digital world. Learn more at Aura.com .

1 Javelin Proprietary Data . 2023 Identity Fraud Study

2 Grand Research Market Report

SOURCE Aura