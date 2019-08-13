Wish You Could Give Back More? So Does Scottsdale Based Real Estate Management Company MC Residential LLC

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- We all wish we could give back more. Whether it is donating time through volunteerism or donating money to the causes we are passionate about, we are always left with that lingering feeling of - I wish I could do more.

Scottsdale, AZ based MC Residential LLC. gives employees the opportunity to do just that through their Employee Grant program. This well-conceived program gives every employee of MC the opportunity to submit a simple grant application ranging up to $500 on behalf of a local non-profit that they are personally passionate about.

Lyn Marquis, Director of Philanthropy facilitates each Employee Grant Request. "What strikes me most when I see our MC employees submitting requests for donations is that charitable giving is contagious," says Marquis. "Seeing others give makes an individual more likely to do the same, and a gentle encouragement from an employer to give back can make a big difference."

In 2019 alone, the Sharing the Good Life Foundation has approved and distributed grants to 26 charitable organizations, all resulting from Employee Grant Requests submitted by MC Employees. "As a company we are constantly looking for more ways to give back," says Lesley Brice, President and Partner of MC Residential LLC. "Extending those efforts through Employee Grant Requests to each of our employees is a great way to reinforce our culture and mindset of giving back."

View the list charitable organizations below that have received grants as a result of employee requests, and visit our website to learn more about MC Companies' Sharing the Good Life Foundation.

Project graduation, Oro Valley, AZ

Minnie's Food Pantry, Plano, TX

Friends of PACC, Tucson, AZ

Fresh Start Women's Foundation, Phoenix, AZ

American Legion Auxiliary Foundation

Mountain View Assembly of God Youth Program, Sierra Vista, AZ

Project SMASH, San Antonio, TX

Special Olympics Arizona

Tackle ALS

Community Bridges, Inc., AZ

Phoenix Children's Hospital, Phoenix, AZ

Tuba City Humane Society, Tuba City, AZ

Phoenix Rescue Mission, Phoenix, AZ

Helping Animals Live On/HALO, Phoenix, AZ

Teen Challenge Arizona

The Nature Conservancy

The McCain Institute, Phoenix, AZ

Keep Phoenix Beautiful, Phoenix, AZ

About MC Companies: MC Companies http://www.mccompanies.com is a real estate investment, development, construction, and management company specializing in the multifamily properties and commercial markets. MC Companies has completed over $750 million in multi-family and commercial value-added transactions since 1985.

