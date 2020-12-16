Wishes Can't Wait

CLEVELAND, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Raising money for a charity is never an easy task. Add a pandemic to that and all kinds of problems start to happen.

The Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana Chapter of Make-A-Wish (OKI) has gone from granting 1,000 wishes per year down to 600 and hundreds of wishes have been postponed due to the travel restrictions.

Foyer leading the Great Room This $495,000 custom home will be raffled off on New Year's Eve. Proceeds benefitting The Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana Chapter of Make-A-Wish and the HBA's Charitable and Education Foundation

"As a result, the Chapter is forced to dip into reserves to meet the demand and at this rate that number will drop to 300 in two years," said Dave Payne, Vice Chairman of Make-A-Wish, OKI.

Payne points out a critically ill child's wish is especially important when it can transform children and families by giving hope and strength to fight against and even overcome a critical illness.

"And the research shows that "Wish Kids" have far fewer return doctor visits and on average have several hundred thousand dollars less in medical bills."

Payne, whose family was the beneficiary of Make-A-Wish years ago when his younger brother was diagnosed with cancer continues to support the organization and remains passionate about its mission.

This year, Make-A-Wish was chosen as the charity of choice for the Home Builders Association of Greater Cleveland's Charitable & Education Foundation and with the help of more than 50 companies built a home valued at $495,000 in Strongsville, Ohio to be raffled off on New Year's Eve. The project, called A Home for the Holidays will make someone's holiday extra special this year, in addition to granting wishes to critically ill children.

A chance to win this home costs only a $50 raffle ticket, and you can purchase as many tickets as you like. The goal is to sell 20,000 tickets by New Year's Eve. The winner can choose an optional cash prize of $200,000 in lieu of the home.

The pandemic has suspended the ability for public tours of A Home for the Holidays; however, the website offers a virtual room-by-room tour of the home.

Visit www.HBAHomefortheHolidays.org and help make a critically ill child's wish come true this holiday season.

Contact: Ed Ferenc, Flashpoint Media

[email protected] 216 789-2597

SOURCE HBA of Greater Cleveland