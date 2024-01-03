Wishew: The Social Network that Grants Wishes - A New Frontier in the Era of the Social Media

News provided by

Wishew Ltd

03 Jan, 2024, 06:46 ET

LONDON, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- An innovation that could change the rules of the game forever is about to hit the world of social networking. Wishew, the world's first wish-fulfilling social network, is on its way to the United States.

Scheduled to launch in the early months of 2024, the new social network is already creating a huge buzz among lifestyle enthusiasts by opening its Waiting List and making $1,000,000 available to fulfil the wishes of anyone who invites a friend to join.

With a mission to create a new era of human connections that turn solidarity into a lifestyle, the pioneers of Wishew are preparing to offer an unprecedented social experience where the act of giving is rewarded with extraordinary prizes and exclusive privileges.

"We want to see as many people's wishes fulfilled as possible, but above all we want to show the world how cool and fun it can be to support the wishes of others," is the bold and latest statement from the founders of Wishew.

According to the latest rumours, the app will use cutting-edge gamification mechanisms to recognise and reward the most generous users and automatically promote the most original and entertaining wishes. But that's not all. The app will seek to promote limitless connections by translating its users' wishes in real time and in all the world's languages, through the integration of new AI technologies.

In a nutshell, a new paradigm and a breath of fresh air has arrived in the world of social networking.

Wishew's early waiting list is already open, offering subscribers guaranteed access to the launch and the opportunity to raise funds - by inviting friends - to fulfil a first wish at the app's launch.

With the official launch planned for 2024, Wishew's founders are determined to redefine the concept of a wish, transforming it into a powerful tool for creating authentic connections and fulfilling personal aspirations.

Visit the official website at www.wishew.com for more details and to access the waiting list.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2308992/Wishew_Social_Network.mp4
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2308991/Wishew_Social_Network.jpg

SOURCE Wishew Ltd

