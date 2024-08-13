WishGarden Herbs Celebrates 45th Anniversary with Product Innovations and a Refreshed Look Designed to Appeal to a New Generation Seeking a Healthier, More Sustainable Future

Bringing an Activist Spirit to Today's Lifestyle Concerns, WishGarden's Founding Mission of Sustainability is More Relevant Than Ever Before

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WishGarden Herbs, the #1 best-selling liquid herbal blends brand in the US, is celebrating its 45th anniversary with innovative product updates and a refreshed packaging look, all designed to introduce the benefits of radical herbal alchemy to a new generation. So old school it's new school, WishGarden's activist heritage is aligned with today's health-seekers looking for powerful natural remedies that provide relief from modern lifestyle concerns, positioning the brand for growth in the years ahead.

WishGarden Herbs, the #1 best-selling liquid herbal blends brand in the US, is celebrating its 45th anniversary with innovative product updates and a refreshed packaging look, all designed to introduce the benefits of radical herbal alchemy to a new generation. So old school it’s new school, WishGarden’s activist heritage is aligned with today’s health-seekers looking for powerful natural remedies that provide relief from modern lifestyle concerns.

Meet the Moment™

In 1979, WishGarden Herbs set out to start a movement that would restore Herbalism's rightful place in modern healthcare by making effective herbal remedies approachable and accessible. This movement has been reinvigorated today as people are discovering the power of plants to support and heal our bodies and the importance of growing and caring for them in a responsible way. The brand's legendary powerful proprietary blends have stood the test of time and its commitment to high-quality liquid herbal remedies means it's the leader in fast-acting herbal supplements that can provide symptom relief in minutes, as well as blends that help bring about improved wellness over time.

"It's a profound honor to continue to bring my mom's 'old school hippie' herbal remedies to modern consumers," said Anna Harshman, WishGarden's Director of Marketing and daughter of Owner and Chief Formulator Catherine Hunziker. "Watching people have aha moments when they realize just how insanely effective and fast WishGarden's herbal remedies provide relief is what drives me to keep our legacy strong as the gold standard of herbal tinctures for generations to come."

Groundbreaking Pregnancy Formulations

With its roots in midwifery, WishGarden has always had a unique focus on creating the best products to support women through the childbearing years. After embarking on a journey to pioneer a groundbreaking reformulation that would improve the taste of its pregnancy product line, WishGarden formulators developed an entirely new way to incorporate versatile apple cider vinegar. The use of ACV means the products are easier on the palette, just as efficacious as before and shelf stable. To ensure the highest standards of safety, alcohol content across all pregnancy formulas has now been reduced to a level akin to a ripe banana.

Updated products include Morning Sickness, Immune Boost for Pregnancy, Congestion Rescue for Pregnancy, Kick-Ass Allergy for Pregnancy, Stress Release for Pregnancy and Sleepy Nights for Pregnancy.

Organic Body Care Line

This fall, WishGarden will launch a completely updated version of its legacy line of thoughtfully crafted mother and baby body care products, made with organic ingredients and premium oils to give mothers a line of essentials for themselves and their babies that they can feel good about. Using innovative formulations that combine plants classically used for topical skin challenges with high-quality non-comedogenic oils like jojoba and camelina, each product is ideal for mom and baby's delicate skin. As with all WishGarden products, the new body care line is crafted to the highest standards of safety and efficacy.

The new organic product line will include New Mother Nursing Balm, AfterBirth SitzBath Soothing Soak, Pregnant Belly Oil - Skin Elasticity, Perineum Massage Oil - Birthing Prep, Oh Baby Oil - Lavender, Oh Baby Oil - Chamomile, and Baby Bum – Diaper Balm.

A New Look for a New Generation

Longtime fans will notice the brand's eye-catching new packaging is now consistent across all categories with color variations to make it easier to know who each item is intended for, from adult and kid formulations to pregnancy and women's health support. WishGarden sells more than 100 products that make the power of herbs accessible to all, including favorites like Kick-Ass Immune, Kick-Ass Allergy, Sleepy Nights, Emotional Ally, Liquid Bliss, Attention Ally and many more. Products featuring the new packaging can now be found in stores throughout the country and on wishgardenherbs.com.

Intentional Sourcing: WishGarden's Way

Since its inception, WishGarden has been focused on so much more than herbal remedies – its mission encompasses a more sustainable future, and this has only grown in importance over the past 45 years. Herbal teas, essential oils and supplements are being used now more than ever, putting plant species at risk because of over-harvesting and unsustainable growing practices. As a result, it's become critical to prioritize sourcing plants from regenerative organic farms, forest farmers who grow and harvest sustainably, and ethical wildcrafters.

WishGarden's sourcing approach begins with intentional sourcing of sustainably grown medicinal plants and all partnerships are traced through a rigorous Vendor Verification Program that evaluates every single ingredient. Owner and Chief Formulator Catherine Hunziker, a respected industry pioneer, is dedicated to increasing the North American supply chain of organic regenerative herbs by helping farmers improve their income through herbal farming done right, which can be a more lucrative crop per acre. For more on WishGarden's approach to sourcing, visit the company blog.

"Since the beginning, our goal has been to re-introduce healthy herbal remedies that our culture may have forgotten but our bodies remember. We set out to do this in a sustainable way that also supports planet health. We've discovered that growing herbs the right way can be beneficial to soil and to growers who can make a higher income and stay on their land," explained Hunziker. "Herbs are part of a healthy ecosystem and we believe the way of the future is to sustainably grow more herbs in the US to both increase the domestic supply chain and help mitigate climate change."

About WishGarden Herbs

Woman-owned and family-run since 1979, WishGarden Herbs is #1 best-selling liquid herbal blends brand in the US. For 45 years, we have used extensive scientific research and drawn upon thousands of years of traditional use to craft dynamic liquid herbal tinctures that speak the body's language, ensuring fast and effective absorption without additives, fillers, sugars, or gums. WishGarden uses only the highest-quality, organic and sustainably sourced herbs from organic regenerative farms, forest farmers and ethical wildcrafters. Our transparent partnerships, traced through a rigorous Vendor Verification Program, reflect a deep commitment to ecological and community well-being, propelled forward by founder Catherine Hunziker's pioneering work in championing Herbal Regenerative Agriculture in the US. We're not just about herbs; we're about a healthier, more sustainable future. Learn more on WishGarden.com and join their community @wishgardenherbs.

SOURCE WishGarden Herbs