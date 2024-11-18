WishGarden Herbs Launches "Meet the Moment" Marketing Campaign to Empower Zennials to Own Their Health

Campaign Educates About How Herbal Tinctures Can Benefit Us Through All of Life's Moments --

Immunity, Stress, Sleep, Energy, Mood, Allergy, Digestion, Women's Hormonal Health and More

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WishGarden Herbs, the number one selling liquid herbal supplement brand in the U.S., has launched a marketing campaign called "Meet the Moment™". The exciting new campaign is designed to empower people to own their health by choosing WishGarden's legendary fast-acting liquid herbal tinctures for those real-life moments when you need a simple swift kick of nature to rebalance and revitalize.

"Meet the Moment" aims to increase awareness among Gen Z and Millennial women, Zennials, who seek wellness support from effective herbal remedies made by purpose-driven brands. WishGarden's activist spirit and high integrity business practices align with the values of today's Zennials who demand to know what goes into the products they use. Elevated creative connects emotionally and rationally with these Zennials through distinctive, dynamic imagery that depicts a collection of real moments in everyday life. WishGarden's beloved tinctures are thoughtfully crafted to support a variety of needs such as immunity, allergies, sleep, stress, energy, mood, and women's hormonal cycles from menstruation through pregnancy, postpartum and beyond.

"Gen Z and Millennials are very much in tune with their health and have the confidence to seek natural remedies to help manage their wellness. They also demand to know the people, plants and manufacturing processes behind the supplements they take," said Tracy Van Hoven, WishGarden Chief Marketing Officer. "Every step behind WishGarden's product production process is highly intentional. From our clear understanding of the consumer need, legendary herbal formulations, singular organic and responsible sourcing efforts, and proprietary extraction techniques. Our products are handcrafted and bespoke to provide relief people can feel in the moment. In this modern era with many stressors on both our physical and mental health, WishGarden is here to help."



Herbal products are expected to outpace the overall total supplement category in 2024, with a growth rate of 5.5 percent, according to Nutrition Business Journal (NBJ). Harnessing this momentum, the "Meet the Moment" campaign will roll out across owned, earned and social media where people are finding information about supplements and natural wellness.

Campaign creative elements will include:

An approachable, informative video series featuring WishGarden's Medical Director and Naturopathic Doctor Erin Stokes will educate on timely themes and dive deep on how to use products. "Meet the Moment" kicks off talking about immune support, prominently featuring WishGarden's top-selling Kick-Ass Immune product. Dr. Erin will also discuss herbal products for women's health concerns including menstruation, fertility, postpartum and menopause. Rounding out the initial series are videos on sleep, stress and digestion.





will educate on timely themes and dive deep on how to use products. "Meet the Moment" kicks off talking about immune support, prominently featuring WishGarden's top-selling product. Dr. Erin will also discuss herbal products for women's health concerns including menstruation, fertility, postpartum and menopause. Rounding out the initial series are videos on sleep, stress and digestion. As holiday invites roll in, "Meet the Moment" creative will highlight herbal tinctures that help everyone party responsibly and feel good while celebrating. Product examples include Party Prep to ease the morning after, and Liquid Bliss and Rise & Energize to add an extra boost to mocktails and cocktails. Content will also highlight WishGarden's gifting kits and bundles including the new Mocktail Essentials Kit.





An updated homepage will collate campaign creative with rotating monthly themes and deep dives on individual products to support immunity, sleep, stress, mental health, digestion, mocktails and gifting. Visitors will also find content on hormonal health for women and many other timely topics as the campaign continues.





Digital coupons and seasonal offers will be woven throughout the campaign to support sales online and in stores, along with extensive in-store support through displays, shopper marketing, sampling and more.

"By delivering our medicinal plant allies in fast-acting liquid tinctures, WishGarden empowers people to experience the benefits of herbs in the moment. No matter what the moment is – a time of stress, a needed immune boost or a mood lift during the festive season, WishGarden has an herbal formula to rebalance and revitalize." said Dr. Erin Stokes, WishGarden Medical Director.

For more information about the "Meet the Moment" campaign and to explore WishGarden's full range of herbal products and commitment to sustainable growing practices, visit WishGardenHerbs.com.

About WishGarden Herbs

Woman-owned and family-run since 1979, WishGarden Herbs is the number one selling liquid herbal blends brand in the U.S. For 45 years, we have used extensive scientific research and drawn upon thousands of years of traditional use to craft dynamic liquid herbal tinctures that speak the body's language, ensuring fast and effective absorption without additives, fillers, sugars, or gums. WishGarden uses only the highest-quality, organic and sustainably sourced herbs from organic regenerative farms, forest farmers and ethical wildcrafters. Our transparent partnerships, traced through a rigorous Vendor Verification Program, reflect a deep commitment to ecological and community well-being, propelled forward by founder Catherine Hunziker's pioneering work in championing Herbal Regenerative Agriculture in the US. We're not just about herbs; we're about a healthier, more sustainable future. Learn more on WishGarden.com and join their community @wishgardenherbs.

SOURCE WishGarden Herbs