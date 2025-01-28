WishGarden Herbs Launches Organic Bodycare Line Crafted to Meet the Needs of Mom & Baby with Whole Plant Herbal Infused Oils and Balms

A Pioneer in Sustainable and Ethical Sourcing Since 1979, WishGarden's All Natural Herbal Bodycare Line Marks First USDA Organic Certification

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WishGarden Herbs , the number one selling fast-acting liquid herbal blends brand, has reimagined its legacy bodycare products for mom and baby with the launch of a new line of whole plant herbal infused oils and balms that are hand-crafted to be safe, gentle and effective during one of life's most tender moments. These minimalist products, designed for moms by midwife moms, bring centuries old healing traditions into modern times. Using only certified organic plants and premium non-comedogenic oils, each product has a clean ingredient list moms can trust.

Founded by a midwife in 1979, moms and babies have always been at the heart of WishGarden. The new bodycare line is the perfect complement to the brand's legendary fast-acting herbal tinctures for pregnancy and postpartum, providing the very best nature has to offer to support moms and babies during this precious time of life.

The foundation of WishGarden's bodycare line is premium non-comedogenic base oils with naturally long shelf lives to provide versatility without the use of preservatives. These include jojoba, an oil that mimics human sebum and offers antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, and camelina, a nutrient-rich oil packed with alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), an essential fatty acid. Rarely used in body care, camelina's skin-nurturing benefits bring innovation to formulations while keeping products paraben and petroleum free.

When it comes to the new bodycare products , the ingredients and formulations only tell part of this unique story. What makes these products special is the process by which they are made – beginning with the use of whole plant herbal infusions within the oils rather than adding concentrated essential oils or synthetic fragrances. Infusing whole plants in oil is an effective way to extract their benefits because it allows natural compounds to slowly transfer into the oil without compromising their potency. This method captures a wide range of fat-soluble components, such as antioxidants and soothing phytochemicals, making the infused oil rich in therapeutic benefits for the skin and body.

"We know that the skin can absorb active plant constituents when applied topically, making the quality of what we place on our bodies incredibly important," said Erin Stokes, Naturopathic Doctor and WishGarden's Medical Director. "This new hand-crafted bodycare line incorporates whole plant herbal infused oils with a focus on those that have been traditionally trusted for topical challenges. Whether it's calendula for its soothing properties or lavender for its calming effects, the curated blends honor time-tested practices of medicine-making, while incorporating modern knowledge to standardize potency and ensure efficacy."

A must-have for baby registries and hospital bags, the new line comes in eco-friendly packaging and ranges in price from $12.99-$14.99. Items are available now on wishgardenherbs.com with additional availability online and at retail locations later in 2025. Products include:

Caring for Mom



Pregnant Belly Oil is a nurturing blend designed to support a mother's skin as it stretches and adapts during pregnancy. Featuring certified organic calendula and elderflower for their soothing and hydrating properties, it also incorporates the innovative use of gotu kola. Traditionally used internally in herbal medicine, gotu kola lends its skin-supporting properties to this topical formula, helping to support skin's elasticity and natural moisture. This lightweight oil provides gentle yet powerful nourishment, helping you grow comfortably during pregnancy and bounce back naturally after!





is a gentle, minimalist formula designed to soothe and protect sensitive skin during nursing. Made with certified organic calendula and marshmallow root this balm is free from synthetic additives and fragrances. By moisturizing dry skin, it offers natural relief and peace of mind for breastfeeding mothers. Perineum Massage Oil is crafted with organic calendula and plantain, resulting in a simple, effective perineum massage oil that supports skin elasticity to encourage a smoother birthing experience. Perineum massage is a practice commonly recommended during the final weeks of pregnancy to prepare for childbirth.

Caring for Baby



Baby Bum Balm is a soothing, all-natural formula crafted to protect and nurture baby's delicate skin. Made with certified organic calendula, chickweed, plantain and lavender, it helps soothe skin and maintain comfort. Free from synthetic ingredients, this gentle balm ensures safe and effective care for baby's most sensitive areas.





USDA Organic Certification

WishGarden is proud to announce that the new bodycare products are its first to carry the USDA Organic Certified label. The company recently achieved USDA Organic certification for its manufacturing facility, paving the way for certification of individual products. For 45 years, WishGarden's approach has begun with intentional and ethical sourcing of sustainably grown medicinal plants from regenerative organic farms, forest farmers who grow and harvest sustainably, and hand-in-hand relationships with ethical wildcrafters. All sourcing partnerships are traced through a rigorous Vendor Verification Program that evaluates every single ingredient. For more on WishGarden's approach to sourcing, visit the company blog .

"In the art of medicine-making, every detail matters—every herb, every oil, every step of the process. With this in mind, one of the most significant changes to our bodycare line was transitioning to be fully certified organic," explained Sindy Wise, Co-Formulator and Vice President at WishGarden Herbs. "This ensures the purest ingredients and provides a standard moms can trust when they reach for WishGarden products for themselves and their family."

About WishGarden Herbs

Woman-owned and family-run since 1979, WishGarden Herbs is the number one selling liquid herbal blends supplement brand in the U.S. For 45 years, we have used extensive scientific research and drawn upon thousands of years of traditional use to craft dynamic herbal tinctures that speak the body's language, ensuring fast and effective absorption without additives, fillers, sugars, or gums. WishGarden uses only the highest-quality, organic and sustainably sourced herbs from domestic organic regenerative farms, forest farmers, and ethical wildcrafters. Our hand-in-hand partnerships, traced through a rigorous Vendor Verification Program, reflect a deep commitment to ecological and community well-being, propelled forward by founder Catherine Hunziker's pioneering work in championing Herbal Regenerative Agriculture in the US. We're not just about herbs; we're about a healthier, more sustainable future. Learn more on WishGardenHerbs.com and join their community @wishgardenherbs .

