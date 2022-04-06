Wishing for Better Control Over Your Health, Finances, and Relationships but Don't Know Where to Start? This Book Explains a Self-Made Millionaire's Path to Life-Elevation

PHOENIX, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A recently published book reveals to those who are at a crossroads in life how to overcome their fear of yet another failure by becoming uncompromising lifelong learners. In her book, It Really Is Simple: A Holistic Approach to Self-Confidence — A Practical Guide ($25.95 paperback and $9.99 e-book, Classic Day Publishing, December 1, 2021) — investor and author Alexandra Dotcheva, DMA, RN, shares her holistic method to regaining control over life components essential to lasting success.

Alexandra Dotcheva, DMA, RN, investor, and author of the book, "It Really Is Simple: A Holistic Approach to Self-Confidence - A Practical Guide." Photo credit: Kyle Gomez "It Really Is Simple: A Holistic Approach to Self-Confidence - A Practical Guide" by Alexandra Dotcheva

This practical guide is about applying integrity and focused prioritization to everything you do, in order to build the self-accountability, you need to clearly see and attain your goals. It teaches how to:

Honestly assess where you currently are in life as opposed to where you want to be

Cultivate habits that enhance your goals' realization

Become perpetually healthy and wealthy

Build relationships with likeminded, goal-oriented people

Gear your mindset towards resilience and independence

"I must admit it took a while to internalize that I was perfectly capable of choosing the life I wanted and bringing my choices to realization," says Dotcheva. "This became possible once I resolved to abandon a long-nourished victim mentality and a delusional sense of entitlement, and finally face the consequences of my decisions by taking the risk involved in career-change and learning to invest. What helped me was a strong mix of desperation and curiosity at one point in my life, which I later felt was, indeed, the powerful turning point."

After earning a doctoral degree in music in 2007, immigrant Alexandra Dotcheva embarked on a life-changing journey to become a registered nurse and investor. Having faced the challenges of personal and professional insecurity on multiple levels, Dotcheva offers a simple success system based on her experience with overcoming a long history of detrimental self-doubt. Her mission is to help others see through the victim mindset of low self-esteem and embrace a self-motivating approach, away from various forms of questionable conventional wisdom.

It Really Is Simple: A Holistic Approach to Self-Confidence — A Practical Guide (Classic Day Publishing, $25.95 paperback and $9.99 e-book, 393 pages, 6 x 9, ISBN – 978-1-59849-321-4) is available at www.holisticselfconfidence.com .

CONTACT: Alexandra Dotcheva, (315) 372-1797, [email protected]

SOURCE Alexandra Dotcheva