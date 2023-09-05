Wishpond Announces Partnership with Fiverr Certified to Launch a Freelance Marketplace for Propel IQ

The partnership creates a unique freelance marketplace where Wishpond customers will be able to access certified professionals that can deliver marketing services for the Propel IQ platform.

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: WISH) (OTCQX: WPNDF) (the "Company" or "Wishpond"), a provider of marketing-focused online business solutions, is pleased to announce a partnership with Fiverr International Ltd. ("Fiverr"), the company who is changing how the world works together, to be part of its Fiverr Certified program and create a unique and certified freelance marketplace for the Propel IQ platform.

Wishpond's partnership with Fiverr leverages 'Fiverr Certified' recently launched as part of Fiverr Business Solutions, where Fiverr will build a unique freelance marketplace for its tech partners. The Fiverr Certified team will selectively scout skilled professionals and agencies, both internally and from Wishpond's existing partner network. Through meticulous vetting and verification processes, these professionals will then be certified under Wishpond's customized certification program, ensuring a premium level of service delivery. Fiverr will then onboard qualified professionals onto the co-branded marketplace, primed to provide exceptional services to Wishpond's small and medium-sized business "SMB" customers. Wishpond plans to leverage this marketplace to better service its SMB customers and broaden its market presence in regions where the Company does not service users.

"We are thrilled to be collaborating with Fiverr to create a marketplace where our customers can access expert services and solutions from vetted, certified professionals," said Ali Tajskandar, Chairman and CEO of Wishpond. "We believe that partnering with Fiverr Certified unlocks a new client segment for us which we haven't been able to reach before and we're excited to be able to offer new solutions to ensure our customers get the most out of our platform."

Furthermore, the partnership with Fiverr Certified is expected to bring forth a number of additional benefits for Wishpond. Launching the certified marketplace will eliminate bottlenecks and allow Wishpond to rapidly capitalize on new revenue opportunities. The partnership will also provide access to valuable data insights into customers' needs, enabling Wishpond to refine its offerings and better cater to its customers. Finally, having an expert marketplace built, managed, and operated by Fiverr will promote Wishpond's platform to millions of new potential customers with a proven need for digital solutions.

Gal Avidan, General Manager, Fiverr Certified, commented, "We are excited to provide a seamless and comprehensive experience for Wishpond's customers. Many SMB's don't have qualified staff to install, customize and maintain the SaaS products they license; now customers can be matched instantaneously with easily accessible and available certified professionals by our partners to get results they can trust."

About Fiverr

Fiverr's mission is to revolutionize how the world works together. We exist to democratize access to talent and to provide talent with access to opportunities so anyone can grow their business, brand, or dreams. From small businesses to Fortune 500, over 4 million customers worldwide worked with freelance talent on Fiverr in the past year, ensuring their workforces remain flexible, adaptive, and agile. With Fiverr Business Solutions, large companies can find the right talent and tools, tailored to their needs to help them thrive and grow. On Fiverr, you can find over 600 skills, ranging from programming to 3D design, digital marketing to content creation, from video animation to architecture.

About Wishpond Technologies Ltd.

Based out of Vancouver, British Columbia, Wishpond is a provider of marketing-focused online business solutions. Wishpond is a leading provider of digital marketing solutions that empower entrepreneurs to achieve success online. The Company's Propel IQ platform offers an "all-in-one" marketing suite that provides companies with marketing, promotion, lead generation, ad management, referral marketing, sales conversion and outbound sales automation capabilities on one integrated platform. Wishpond replaces disparate marketing solutions with an easy-to-use product, for a fraction of the cost. Wishpond serves over 4,000 customers who are primarily small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in a wide variety of industries. The Company has developed cutting-edge marketing technology solutions including an artificial intelligence (AI) powered website builder and continues to add new features and applications. The Company employs a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business model where most of the Company's revenue is subscription-based recurring revenue which provides excellent revenue predictability and cash flow visibility. Wishpond is listed on the Exchange under the ticker "WISH", and on the OTCQX Best Market under the ticker "WPNDF". For further information, visit: www.wishpond.com .

