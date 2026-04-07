Wishpond Announces SalesCloser Trading Date

VANCOUVER, BC, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Wishpond Technologies Ltd. ("Wishpond") (TSXV: WISH) (OTCQX: WPNDF), is pleased to announce further to its news release of March 26, 2026 that the common shares of SalesCloser Technologies Ltd. ("SalesCloser") is expected to commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on April 9, 2026 under the symbol "SCAI".

SalesCloser (formerly G2M Cap Corp.) acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Wishpond's subsidiary SalesCloser Technologies Inc. ("ST Inc.") by way of a three-cornered amalgamation described in the Company's press March 26, 2026 press release and in a filing statement dated March 18, 2026 filed under SalesCloser's profile at www.sedarplus.ca (the "Transaction"). Wishpond holds approximately 63.3% of the issued and outstanding common shares of SalesCloser following closing of the Transaction.

As previously disclosed by the Company and by SalesCloser, ST Inc. issued 175,000 finder's warrants in connection with the bridge financing it which closed on December 15, 2025. The finder's warrants were issued to Moe Tajskandar, and are non-transferrable. The finder's warrants have been assumed by SalesCloser as part of the Transaction, and are each exercisable for one common share of C$0.60 per share of SalesCloser for a period of two years from the closing of the Transaction.

WISHPOND TECHNOLOGIES LTD.

Jordan Gutierrez

Chief Executive Officer

604-990-2714

About Wishpond Technologies Ltd.

Wishpond is a Vancouver-based provider of AI-enabled marketing and sales solutions that help businesses grow more efficiently. The Company's vision is to create a fully autonomous AI-enabled platform that streamlines the entire customer acquisition journey, from lead generation and engagement to deal closure, enabling businesses to scale cost-effectively while driving higher conversions. Wishpond offers an all-in-one marketing suite that integrates AI-driven tools such as an AI Website Builder and AI Email Automation. The Company serves small-to-medium-sized businesses across various industries, providing a powerful yet cost-effective alternative to fragmented marketing solutions. Wishpond employs a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business model, generating most of its revenue from subscription-based recurring revenue, which ensures strong revenue predictability and cash flow visibility while continuously expanding its AI capabilities. Wishpond is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker "WISH", and on the OTCQX Best Market under the ticker "WPNDF". For further information, visit: www.wishpond.com.

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Statements that are not reported financial results or other historical information are forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding the Company, its subsidiaries and the industries in which they operate, including statements about, among other things, the future operations of the Company. Sentences and phrases containing or modified by words such as "expect", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "intend", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targets", "projects", "is designed to", "strategy", "should", "believe", "contemplate" and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions, are not historical facts and are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable and are based on, among other things, the expectations and analysis of current market trends and opportunities of management of the Company, such forward-looking statements have been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control, including, but not limited to, risks relating to the timing of the commencement of trading of SalesCloser's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange, economic uncertainty and instability as a result of ongoing inflation and supply chain issues, higher interest rate climate, tightening of credit availability and recessionary risks, pandemic related risks, wars, tariffs, instability in global commodity and securities markets, shifts in consumer and institutional spending and marketing strategies, risks related to data breaches and privacy, the changing global market and competition for the products and services supplied by the Company, risks associated with the failure to obtain the patents applied for and infringement by third parties of the Company's intellectual property and the additional risk factors discussed in the continuous disclosure materials of the Company which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and are made as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Wishpond Technologies Ltd.