Wishpond Launches Appointments Product Enabling Businesses to Offer Automated Scheduling

Wishpond Appointments allows merchants to provide online booking and scheduling services

from their own website, using Wishpond's award-winning digital marketing platform.

VANCOUVER, BC, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: WISH) (OTCQB: WPNDF) ("Wishpond" or the "Company"), a provider of marketing-focused online business solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of Wishpond Appointments, enabling businesses to offer automated scheduling to their clients. The new product represents the first feature integration of EverGenius software into Wishpond's platform which comes from the Company's acquisition of Invigo Media. Wishpond Appointments enables merchants to provide their customers with online booking, all integrated and managed within their existing Wishpond digital marketing platform. In addition to improving relationship management, Wishpond Appointments improves lead generation enabling customers to more easily drive the growth of their business.

"Scheduling software will continue to be a vital part of both brick and mortar and online-based business for the foreseeable future," said Jordan Gutierrez, Wishpond's Chief Operating Officer. "Leveraging the strength of EverGenius allows Wishpond Appointments to distinguish itself from other one-off calendar solutions as it comes with the power of our fully integrated marketing platform and services. This combination significantly alleviates the burden of acquiring and retaining clients for small businesses."

Wishpond Appointments is integrated into the Wishpond Landing page product. Wishpond Appointment is ideal for businesses who depend on booking meetings to close sales and manage customer relationships, such as hair salons, gyms, B2B sales-driven companies, and other service-based organizations. These businesses can now add a calendar directly on their landing page or website to setup client appointments or consultations. This calendar can also be used to capture new lead information for these businesses as clients schedule their own appointments. Businesses can then connect these leads to Wishpond's email and digital marketing tools to accelerate the growth of their business.

Wishpond Appointments is an even more powerful tool to drive sales when used as part of broader marketing campaigns with Wishpond's new Marketing Funnels and Payments products announced earlier this year. A customer going through the user journey of a Wishpond-powered marketing campaign could book an appointment, pay for services in advance of the meeting, and be upsold additional offerings during the same cycle all within a seamless customer experience centralized in Wishpond's platform.

Wishpond Appointments is an add-on for new and existing Wishpond Landing Pages customers. For customers using other calendar and scheduling solutions, Wishpond experts will ensure a smooth transition to the Company's new product as part of existing Wishpond services.

Learn more about Wishpond Appointments at https://www.wishpond.com/appointments.

Grant of Stock Options

Wishpond also announces that the Company's Board of Directors has authorized the grant of 268,890 incentive stock options of the Company pursuant to its Stock Option Plan to certain officers and employees of the Company to purchase an aggregate of 268,890 common shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $1.52 per share. The stock options are granted for a ten-year term from June 15, 2021. 33,890 options granted to an employee of the Company vest over 4 equal installments on the 3, 6, 9 and 12 month anniversaries of the date of issuance thereof, and the remaining 235,000 options vest as follows: (i) 25% on the 1 year anniversary of the date of issuance thereof; and (ii) 6.25% on each 3 month anniversary thereafter until fully vested.

About Wishpond Technologies Ltd.

Based out of Vancouver, British Columbia, Wishpond is a provider of marketing-focused online business solutions. Wishpond's vision is to become the leading provider of digital marketing solutions that empower entrepreneurs to achieve success online. The Company offers an "all-in-one" marketing suite that provides companies with marketing, promotion, lead generation, and sales conversion capabilities from one integrated platform. Wishpond replaces entire marketing functions in an easy-to-use product, for a fraction of the cost. Wishpond serves over 3,000 customers who are primarily small-to-medium size businesses (SMBs) in a wide variety of industries. The Company has developed cutting-edge marketing technology solutions and continues to add new features and applications with great velocity. The Company employs a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business model where substantially all the Company's revenue is subscription-based recurring revenue which provides excellent revenue predictability and cash flow visibility. Wishpond is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker "WISH", and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the ticker "WPNDF". For further information, visit: www.wishpond.com .

