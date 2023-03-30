Wishpond Launches New AI-Powered Website Builder

Wishpond's new Website Builder is powered by generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies, making it easy for small businesses and entrepreneurs to create high quality, professional, and marketing optimized websites within minutes.

The AI-powered Website Builder is now available for customers using Wishpond's next generation Propel IQ platform, and is available to the public free of charge on a limited basis.

VANCOUVER, BC, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: WISH) (OTCQX: WPNDF) (the "Company" or "Wishpond"), a provider of marketing-focused online business solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of its new Website Builder, powered by generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies. With the Website Builder, small-to-medium sized businesses ("SMBs") can launch a website within minutes using AI technologies; positioning Wishpond to disrupt the website building process. By using Wishpond's Website Builder, users can cut down on significant development time and save thousands of dollars on programming, design, and copywriting services.

AI-powered Website Builder by Wishpond

The Website Builder leverages the latest generative AI technology to analyze user inputs and automatically generate website designs that are tailored to the user's specific needs. To create a website using the Website Builder, entrepreneurs and business owners simply enter a few details about their business and the system's AI algorithms will generate high-quality content and imagery using the information provided. The Website Builder further allows users with the ability to edit and refine their website using AI technologies, including the ability to translate the website into multiple languages. This means that users can create fully functional websites with much less effort than before, without the need for a high level of technical expertise, saving them time and effort.

Ali Tajskandar, CEO of Wishpond comments, "The use of AI technologies is rapidly changing the digital marketing landscape and Wishpond is at the forefront of utilizing these new innovations to provide SMBs with new advantages against larger competitors. We're excited to launch this revolutionary tool that will empower SMBs and allow individuals to take control of their website design needs. Other website builders can be quite expensive and require users to spend a lot of time and effort, but Wishpond's AI-powered Website Builder is incredibly easy to use and lets anyone create a website by simply entering in a few details about their business. Furthermore, we are very excited that the AI-powered Website Builder marks the first introduction of generative AI technologies on Wishpond's next generation marketing technology platform, Propel IQ."

Built on an intuitive and user friendly platform, the AI-powered Website Builder also comes with a range of advanced features that allows users to customize their websites to suit their specific needs. These features include a wide range of templates, including, drag-and-drop design tools, form builder, appointments feature, popups tool, social sharing functionality, and more.

The AI-powered Website Builder will be offered as part of Wishpond's new Propel IQ marketing platform. The AI Website Builder is just one of the innovative products offered on the Propel IQ platform, giving SMBs an end-to-end foundation to scale their business and drive growth. The Website Builder integrates with Wishpond's complete software suite to give businesses the tools they need to enhance their online marketing presence through a single platform.

Wishpond's AI-powered Website Builder is now available to customers using Wishpond's next generation Propel IQ platform, a limited version of which will be released to the public free of charge. In order to sign up for a free version of the Propel IQ platform, or to learn more about Wishpond's Website Builder, visit: Wishpond.com/AI

There will also be a demonstration of Wishpond's new AI-powered Website Builder during Wishpond's inaugural Virtual Investor Day 2023 event taking place on April 4, 2023. Go to https://investor.wishpond.com/investor-day-march-2023/ to register in order to attend the Virtual Investor Day.

About Wishpond Technologies Ltd.

Based out of Vancouver, British Columbia, Wishpond is a provider of marketing-focused online business solutions. Wishpond's vision is to become the leading provider of digital marketing solutions that empower entrepreneurs to achieve success online. The Company offers an "all-in-one" marketing suite that provides companies with marketing, promotion, lead generation, and sales conversion capabilities on one integrated platform. Wishpond replaces disparate marketing solutions with an easy-to-use product, for a fraction of the cost. Wishpond serves over 4,000 customers who are primarily small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in a wide variety of industries. The Company has developed cutting-edge marketing technology solutions and continues to add new features and applications with great velocity. The Company employs a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business model where substantially all the Company's revenue is subscription-based recurring revenue which provides excellent revenue predictability and cash flow visibility. Wishpond is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker "WISH", and on the OTCQX Best Market under the ticker "WPNDF". For further information, visit: www.wishpond.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking information and statements ("forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, that are not based on historical fact, including without limitation, statements relating to the success, functionality and results of and from the Company's Propel IQ platform and Website Builder, and statements related to the functionality and any benefits, cost savings or time savings that may be derived from users of the Propel IQ platform and Website Builder as well as statements containing the words "believes", "anticipates", "plans", "intends", "will", "should", "expects", "continue", "estimate", "forecasts" and other similar expressions. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to comment analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of the Company, its securities, or financial or operating results (as applicable). Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking information in this press release, including, without limitations, expectations that the Propel IQ platform and Website Builder will be adopted by a substantial number of customers, new customers will be attracted to use the Propel IQ platform and Website Builder, and the maturity, functionality and usability of the Propel IQ platform and Website Builder, are reasonable, such forward-looking information has been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control, including, but not limited to, market acceptance and adoption of the Propel IQ platform and Website Builder, services offered under and the success of integration of various parts under the Propel IQ platform and Website Builder, risks related to data breaches, privacy and data security, competitive conditions, risks that the Propel IQ platform and Website Builder may be subject to bugs and errors or may not function as intended (and the associated market and user response that may result) and the risk factors discussed in the public disclosure documents of the Company which such risk factors are incorporated herein by reference and are available through SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking information contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and are made as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

