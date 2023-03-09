Wishpond Launches Propel IQ, the Company's Next Generation Marketing Technology Platform

Propel IQ is Wishpond's new full-service, 'all-in-one' marketing and sales solution, utilizing the innovative technologies from Wishpond's recognized brands to create a powerful platform with complete marketing functionality.

Propel IQ is designed to help businesses conveniently manage all their marketing needs in an easy-to-use solution. With the addition of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, Propel IQ is well positioned to revolutionize the way small businesses approach marketing.

Propel IQ is expected to increase customer retention and long-term customer value for Wishpond and help to improve the Company's margins.

VANCOUVER, BC, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: WISH) (OTCQX: WPNDF) (the "Company" or "Wishpond"), a provider of marketing-focused online business solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of Propel IQ, the Company's next generation marketing technology platform. Propel IQ combines Wishpond's award-winning software with its recent acquisitions to create one connected platform, providing businesses with a comprehensive, affordable, and easy-to-use marketing and sales technology platform.

Propel IQ is the most extensive solution offered by Wishpond to date, utilizing powerful technology from all of Wishpond's different brands. In addition to Wishpond's lead generation, email marketing, automation, and marketing technology solutions, Propel IQ includes SMS marketing from Winback, referral marketing from Viral Loops, and sales engagement software from PersistIQ, all integrated together into one platform. Wishpond is also introducing generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies in this platform.

Propel IQ is a unique solution that not only helps solve the challenge of fragmented marketing efforts, or managing multiple platforms and tools, but also provides Small-Medium sized Businesses (SMBs) with a proven foundation for marketing success, enabling them to compete more effectively and grow their customer base. Most marketing software solutions are either built for only one step of the customer journey, require too much expertise and time to manage, or are simply unaffordable for today's SMBs. With Propel IQ, businesses can manage the complete customer life cycle, on one platform, eliminating the need to invest in additional marketing and sales tools.

Wishpond's Chairman and CEO, Ali Tajskandar commented, "We believe Propel IQ is the industry's most complete marketing technology suite for SMBs. Instead of having to use multiple tools and systems to attract and nurture customers, businesses can now get absolutely everything they need on our platform. This is a major milestone for the Company as it truly combines the power of Wishpond's legacy platform with its recent acquisitions to create a fully connected, unique and seamless marketing solution. Propel IQ offers an enterprise-level marketing and sales platform that small business owners can easily afford and opens a whole new world of growth possibilities for SMBs."

Ali Tajskandar further adds, "With deeper integration into the client's business and marketing systems, we believe Propel IQ will increase customer retention and long-term customer value for Wishpond. Furthermore, the Propel IQ platform takes a software-first approach which we expect will help to improve Wishpond's margins."

Propel IQ offers an easy onboarding process that starts each new client with a customized, personalized roadmap to success. Wishpond's proven onboarding process includes creating a marketing plan tailored towards the business's specific goals, where Wishpond's team helps set businesses up in the right direction before handing over the software to the business owners. This ensures that SMBs are set up for success from the beginning and can quickly start seeing the benefits of using Propel IQ.

Propel IQ puts business owners in control of their marketing efforts and also provides access to Wishpond's expert professional services marketing team to help power customers' marketing plans. Businesses who need assistance with tasks such as graphic design, copywriting, ads management, or search engine optimization (SEO), can simply access these services at the click of a button. This integrated service offering ensures that SMBs have access to the best possible marketing expertise, without needing to go through the hassle of finding and hiring external professionals.

Jordan Gutierrez, Wishpond's Chief Operating Officer commented, "Developing Propel IQ has been a major priority for our team, and we are extremely excited to launch this groundbreaking platform for our customers. With the addition of AI technologies, we believe that Propel IQ will revolutionize the way SMBs approach marketing and we're thrilled to be at the forefront of democratizing this change. Propel IQ puts the business owner in control of their marketing efforts, making it easy for SMBs to stay organized and on top of their marketing efforts, no matter how small or large their business may be. At Wishpond, we believe that everyone should have access to the best possible marketing tools and services at an affordable price. Our goal is to provide SMBs with access to the latest marketing tools and technologies, in one easy-to-use platform, to help them grow and succeed."

Propel IQ is available now and can be accessed through Wishpond's website. To learn more about Propel IQ and how it can help your business succeed, please visit: www.wishpond.com/propeliq

Wishpond Technologies Ltd.

"Ali Tajskandar"

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

About Wishpond Technologies Ltd.

Based out of Vancouver, British Columbia, Wishpond is a provider of marketing-focused online business solutions. Wishpond's vision is to become the leading provider of digital marketing solutions that empower entrepreneurs to achieve success online. The Company offers an "all-in-one" marketing suite that provides companies with marketing, promotion, lead generation, and sales conversion capabilities on one integrated platform. Wishpond replaces disparate marketing solutions with an easy-to-use product, for a fraction of the cost. Wishpond serves over 4,000 customers who are primarily small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in a wide variety of industries. The Company has developed cutting-edge marketing technology solutions and continues to add new features and applications with great velocity. The Company employs a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business model where substantially all the Company's revenue is subscription-based recurring revenue which provides excellent revenue predictability and cash flow visibility. Wishpond is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker "WISH", and on the OTCQX Best Market under the ticker "WPNDF". For further information, visit: www.wishpond.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking information and statements ("forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, that are not based on historical fact, including without limitation statements relating to the success, functionality and results of and from the Company's Propel IQ platform as well as statements containing the words "believes", "anticipates", "plans", "intends", "will", "should", "expects", "continue", "estimate", "forecasts" and other similar expressions. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to comment analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of the Company, its securities, or financial or operating results (as applicable). Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking information in this press release, including, without limitations, expectations that the Propel IQ platform will be adopted by a substantial number of customers, new customers will be attracted to use the Propel IQ platform, and the maturity, functionality and usability of the Propel IQ platform, are reasonable, such forward-looking information has been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control, including, but not limited to, market acceptance and adoption of the Propel IQ platform, services offered under and the success of integration of various parts under the Propel IQ platform, risks related to data breaches, privacy and data security, competitive conditions, and the risk factors discussed in the public disclosure documents of the Company which such risk factors are incorporated herein by reference and are available through SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking information contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and are made as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Wishpond Technologies Ltd.