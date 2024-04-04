Wishpond Launches SalesCloser AI, a Next Generation AI-Powered Virtual Sales Agent

SalesCloser AI is Wishpond's next generation virtual sales agent, harnessing advanced generative artificial intelligence capabilities to automate the sales process. SalesCloser can deliver personalized, round-the-clock sales calls and product demos without the need for human intervention.

SalesCloser AI has versatile use cases across a range of industries such as software/SaaS, professional services, financial services, education, travel & hospitality, insurance, and more.

VANCOUVER, BC, April 4, 2024 Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: WISH) (OTCQX: WPNDF) (the "Company" or "Wishpond"), a provider of marketing-focused online business solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of SalesCloser AI ("SalesCloser"), the Company's next generation AI-powered virtual sales agent. SalesCloser heralds a new era of personalized, round-the-clock sales calls and product demos for businesses without the need for human intervention. The platform can work 24×7 to engage leads, close deals, and deliver insights in ten different languages. SalesCloser can also be adapted for use across a diverse range of industries such as software/SaaS, professional services, financial services, education, travel & hospitality, insurance, and more.

Ali Tajskandar, CEO of Wishpond, commented, "It gives us immense pleasure to announce the official launch of SalesCloser AI, our cutting-edge AI sales platform designed to cater to businesses across various sizes and sectors. The platform offers greater accessibility, flexibility and convenience to scale corporate sales and business development teams. Using SalesCloser, we anticipate businesses will be able to reduce hiring costs and automate their tasks and sales processes. Furthermore, SalesCloser also offers the ability to dramatically scale a business' salesforce instantly. We're eager to witness how our customers will leverage SalesCloser to grow their sales and scale their businesses to new heights."

This innovative AI-based platform can act as a "Virtual AI Representative" and can engage in conversations and deliver presentations in real-time through various meeting applications. Once a customer provides Wishpond a relevant knowledge base for upload, the custom-trained AI can conduct sales presentations tailored to that business and can manage the entire sales process from discovery to close without the need for human intervention. As a result, the platform allows businesses to automate tasks, scale their sales team and sell globally – all with detailed analytics to enable continuous improvement.

SalesCloser can also be adapted to different customer applications. Some other potential uses for SalesCloser include AI products designed to function as sales development representatives, product trainers, customer support agents, product onboarding specialists or customer success representatives. Wishpond also believes that there are further use cases for SalesCloser, such as market research and data collection, translation services, hiring and recruiting, autoresponders, education, and many more that may evolve over time.

Kevin Ho, General Manager of SalesCloser, commented, "SalesCloser is a very exciting platform that can change how businesses operate and scale their growth. It's an extremely powerful tool that can be deployed 24/7 in 10 different languages, making it a platform that is truly universal and accessible for any business. Having successfully used the platform for our own business operations, we are excited to share these sales capabilities with the rest of the world."

During the beta phase, Wishpond tested the product and gathered invaluable feedback from its customers. This testimonial from a beta user exemplifies the potential of SalesCloser AI:

"As an entrepreneur in the insurance industry, my job can get really busy really fast! Sometimes it feels like I'm running just to stay in the same place. That all changed when I began using SalesCloser AI. Now when new opportunities come in, the AI is able to quickly qualify them. It takes the basic stuff off my plate so we can laser focus on deals that are most likely to close. Plus, I don't lose sleep over missed demos anymore. SalesCloser's 24/7 availability means prospects can be prepared for appointments anytime, even outside business hours. I'm getting pre-work done around the clock! If you want a quicker, smarter way of doing business that scales globally, SalesCloser.AI is a no-brainer. It'll completely transform how you're able to operate whether you work alone or with a team!"

To book a demo or try SalesCloser AI for yourself, please visit: www.salescloser.ai

Wishpond Technologies Ltd.

Per: "Ali Tajskandar"

Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Wishpond Technologies Ltd.

About Wishpond Technologies Ltd.

Based out of Vancouver, British Columbia, Wishpond is a provider of marketing-focused online business solutions. Wishpond is a leading provider of digital marketing solutions that empower entrepreneurs to achieve success online. The Company's Propel IQ platform offers an "all-in-one" marketing suite that provides companies with marketing, promotion, lead generation, ad management, referral marketing, sales conversion, and outbound sales automation capabilities on one integrated platform. Wishpond replaces disparate marketing solutions with an easy-to-use product, for a fraction of the cost. Wishpond serves over 4,000 customers who are primarily small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in a wide variety of industries. The Company has developed cutting-edge marketing technology solutions, including an AI powered website builder, an AI email automation tool, an AI Sales Agent and continues to add new AI enabled features and applications. The Company employs a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business model where most of the Company's revenue is subscription-based recurring revenue which provides excellent revenue predictability and cash flow visibility. Wishpond is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker "WISH", and on the OTCQX Best Market under the ticker "WPNDF". For further information, visit: www.wishpond.com .

Cautionary & Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release may contain certain forward-looking information and statements ("forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, that are not based on historical fact, including, without limitation, statements relating to the potential operations, business results, business applications, operational efficiencies, and any benefits that may be received by Wishpond or its customers relating to or arising from SalesCloser, and statements containing the words "believes", "anticipates", "plans", "intends", "will", "should", "expects", "continue", "estimate", "forecasts", "schedule" and other similar expressions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to comment analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of the Company, its securities, or financial or operating results (as applicable). Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking information in this press release are reasonable, such forward-looking information has been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control, including, but not limited to, risks associated with the protection of intellectual property of the Company, risks relating to the successful performance and application of SalesCloser, and the risk factors discussed in the public disclosure documents of the Company which such risk factors are incorporated herein by reference and are available through SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The forward-looking information contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and are made as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Wishpond Technologies Ltd.