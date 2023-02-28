Wishpond Recognized as One of the Top Marketing Technology Software by Gartner Digital Markets

Wishpond received five industry awards for 2022 including being named an industry leader in the content marketing software category.

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: WISH) (OTCQX: WPNDF) (the "Company" or "Wishpond"), a provider of marketing-focused online business solutions, is pleased to announce that Gartner Digital Markets, one of the world's leading platforms for business software reviews and research, has presented Wishpond with five industry awards recognizing Wishpond's popularity and performance in the marketing technology space.. Wishpond received the following awards and recognitions for 2022 from GetApp, Capterra and Software Advice, which are operated by Gartner Digital Markets:

One of the Top Marketing Technology Software by Gartner Digital Markets (CNW Group/Wishpond Technologies Ltd.)

GetApp Category Leaders Badge in the content marketing software category

Capterra Shortlist in the landing page software category

Capterra Shortlist in the content marketing software category

Front Runner in the landing page category on Software Advice

Front Runner in the content marketing category on Software Advice

"We are very grateful to be recognized again by Gartner as a leader in the marketing technology space," said Ali Tajskandar, Chairman and CEO of Wishpond. "These awards are a testament to Wishpond's commitment to providing the best marketing solutions to businesses of all sizes. Our platform is designed to help businesses easily increase their marketing ROI and improve their overall marketing efforts, and receiving these recognitions from a prestigious research firm such as Gartner, is a tremendous validation of our goal to be the perfect marketing solution to help our customers grow."

About Wishpond Technologies Ltd.

Based out of Vancouver, British Columbia, Wishpond is a provider of marketing-focused online business solutions. Wishpond's vision is to become the leading provider of digital marketing solutions that empower entrepreneurs to achieve success online. The Company offers an "all-in-one" marketing suite that provides companies with marketing, promotion, lead generation, and sales conversion capabilities on one integrated platform. Wishpond replaces disparate marketing solutions with an easy-to-use product, for a fraction of the cost. Wishpond serves over 4,000 customers who are primarily small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in a wide variety of industries. The Company has developed cutting-edge marketing technology solutions and continues to add new features and applications with great velocity. The Company employs a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business model where substantially all the Company's revenue is subscription-based recurring revenue which provides excellent revenue predictability and cash flow visibility. Wishpond is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker "WISH", and on the OTCQX Best Market under the ticker "WPNDF". For further information, visit: www.wishpond.com.

About Gartner Digital Markets

Gartner Digital Markets is a Gartner business unit composed of Capterra, GetApp, and Software Advice. It is the world's premier source for software vendors to connect with in-market buyers, through research, reviews, and lead generation. Capterra, GetApp and Software Advice, equip the millions of buyers who visit these sites every month with the unbiased information they need to make great purchasing decisions.

For more information, visit: https://www.gartner.com/en/digital-markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking information and statements ("forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, that are not based on historical fact, including without limitation statements containing the words "believes", "anticipates", "plans", "intends", "will", "should", "expects", "continue", "estimate", "forecasts" and other similar expressions. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to comment analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of the Company, its securities, or financial or operating results (as applicable). Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking information in this press release are reasonable, such forward-looking information has been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control, including, but not limited to, the risk factors discussed in the public disclosure documents of the Company which such risk factors are incorporated herein by reference and are available through SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking information contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and are made as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

