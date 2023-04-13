Wishpond Reports Record Revenue, EBITDA and Cash Flow for Q4-2022 and Fiscal 2022

Wishpond achieved record annual revenue of $20.5 million in fiscal 2022, an increase of 39% compared to 2021. The Company achieved revenue of $5.9 million in Q4-2022, representing an over $23 million Annualized Revenue Run-Rate (1) , driven by the Company's focus on organic growth and successful market positioning.

Wishpond achieved record positive cash flows from operating activities of $1.0 million in fiscal 2022 as a result of higher revenue in the past year and a greater focus on cost control.

The Company expects continued growth, greater profitability, and increased cash flows in 2023.

VANCOUVER, BC, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: WISH) (OTCQX: WPNDF) (the "Company" or "Wishpond"), a provider of marketing-focused online business solutions, announces it has filed its audited annual consolidated financial statements (the "Annual Financial Statements") and management's discussion and analysis (the "MD&A") for fiscal 2022, representing the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021. Copies of the Annual Financial Statements and MD&A are available on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Ali Tajskandar, Wishpond's Chairman and CEO commented, "We are thrilled with our fourth quarter and annual results which were the strongest in the Company's history with record revenue, Adjusted EBITDA(1) and cash flow generation. We continue to experience increasing demand for our products and have not witnessed any slowing down or negative impacts due to external macroeconomic conditions. Wishpond remains in an extremely strong financial position with a clean balance sheet. Our healthy balance sheet and market position places us in an excellent position for future growth and we are excited to continue delivering innovative solutions to our customers. Our outlook remains positive for 2023, and we expect to see continued sales growth, positive Adjusted EBITDA(1), and positive cash flows for this year.

Ali Tajskandar adds, "We are very pleased with the recent launch of our new Propel IQ platform and artificial intelligence (AI) powered Website Builder. Propel IQ combines Wishpond's award-winning software with our recent acquisitions to create one connected platform, providing businesses with a comprehensive, affordable, 'all-in-one' marketing and sales technology platform. Propel IQ is designed to help businesses conveniently manage all of their marketing needs in an easy-to-use solution. With the addition of AI technologies, we believe Propel IQ is well positioned to revolutionize the way small businesses approach marketing. At Wishpond, we are committed to leveraging AI technologies to provide our clients with powerful tools that will help them grow their business, and are excited to continue our focus on growing our AI based product portfolio."

Fiscal 2022 Annual Financial Highlights:

Wishpond achieved record annual revenue of $20,478,834 during fiscal 2022, compared to $14,761,275 in fiscal 2021, an increase of 39%. Revenue growth was primarily driven by organic growth resulting from stronger product demand, an increase in sales and marketing activities, and new product introductions. The Company also completed its acquisition of Viral Loops in Q2-2022 which contributed to overall revenue growth over the past year.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights:

Wishpond achieved record quarterly revenue of $5,909,918 during Q4-2022, a 27% increase compared to revenue of $4,666,853 in Q4-2021. The increase in revenue is primarily attributable to the Company's expanded sales team and product integrations from its acquisitions.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Business Highlights:

On November 2, 2022 , the Company announced that Lloyed Lobo had joined its board of directors as an independent director and member of the Audit Committee effective November 1, 2022 . Mr. Lobo replaced Arinder Mahal , who resigned from the Board effective November 1, 2022 .

Events subsequent to December 31, 2022:

On February 28, 2023 , the Company announced that Gartner Digital Markets, one of the world's leading platforms for business software reviews and research, had presented Wishpond with five industry awards recognizing Wishpond's popularity and performance in the marketing technology space. Wishpond received awards and recognitions for 2022 from GetApp, Capterra and Software Advice, which are operated by Gartner Digital Markets.

Outlook:

Management continues to have a positive outlook for Wishpond in 2023. The Company has felt no material impacts due to recession, inflation, supply chain, or other macroeconomic effects. Wishpond's performance is better than ever and highly positive across all its businesses, with robust demand for its products. Management is very optimistic about the Company's growth prospects, and is pleased to share Wishpond's key goals for 2023:

Increase Monthly Recurring Revenue through both organic and inorganic means.

Significantly scale the size of the sales team to help achieve the Company's organic growth profile.

Remain Adjusted EBITDA profitable by balancing aggressive growth with increased positive cash flow from operations.

Invest in Research and Development so that it can continue to launch new AI powered products and services to increase long-term value for its clients.

Leverage the Propel IQ platform to further accelerate the Company's growth, improve margins, and increase customer retention and long-term customer value.

Wishpond currently expects to achieve record revenue and cash flows in 2023, driven by organic growth from ramping up sales of the Company's new Propel IQ bundled product offerings, increasing the size of its sales team and new product introductions. Wishpond has a clean balance sheet and expects to continue to fund the growth of its sales team and new product launches from cash flows generated from operations, without having to raise any additional equity or debt capital.

Given the Company's strong balance sheet and management's successful acquisition track record, the Company may choose to accelerate its growth in the form of future acquisitions. Wishpond has demonstrated a disciplined capital allocation strategy having successfully completed and integrated five acquisitions since the Company's public listing in December of 2020. Management may also choose to reinvest cash flows generated by the Company to accelerate organic growth or in the form of share repurchases.

David Pais, Wishpond's Chief Financial Officer commented, "I am especially proud that Wishpond has achieved positive cash flows from operations for three quarters in a row, allowing the business to strengthen its balance sheet. As a result of our continued focus on cost savings opportunities, the Company was able to achieve positive cash flows from operating activities of $1.0 million and positive Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $0.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023. Consequently, we expect to continue to invest in various growth initiatives in 2023. Our cost optimization efforts continue to contribute to overall profitability and higher cash flows. We expect to continue building off this momentum for the rest of 2023. Based on the Company's performance thus far, we are expecting very strong results in 2023 and look forward to sharing those results in the quarters ahead."

Selected Financial Highlights:

The tables below set out selected financial information relating to Wishpond and should be read in conjunction with Wishpond's Interim Financial Statements and MD&A.



Three-months ended December 31, 2022

$ Three-months ended December 31, 2021

$ Year ended December 31, 2022

$ Year ended December 31, 2021 $ Revenue 5,909,918 4,666,853 20,478,834 14,761,275 Gross profit(1) 4,030,818 3,184,611 13,556,839 9,980,399 Gross margin(1) 68 % 68 % 66 % 68 % Adjusted EBITDA(1) 687,335 490,873 647,667 56,389 Net increase (decrease) in

cash during the period 435,517 (1,516,267) (3,549,809) (1,063,093) Cash and short-term

investments - end of the

period 2,964,543 6,412,453 2,964,543 6,412,453

Reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA



Three-months

ended

December 31,

2022

$ Three-months

ended

December 31,

2021

$ Year ended

December 31,

2022

$ Year ended

December 31,

2021

$ Loss before income taxes (189,373) (799,776) (2,338,294) (4,794,153) Depreciation and amortization 359,391 291,497 1,297,042 878,976 Interest income (7,692) (3,910) (11,382) (9,347) Interest expense - 1,489 - 9,035 Remeasurement of

contingent consideration

liability (55,103) 166,134 (95,715) 859,672 Other expenses 202,784 237,523 656,673 780,124 Stock based compensation

expense 521,461 597,916 1,283,476 2,322,735 Adjusted EBITDA 687,335 490,873 647,667 56,389





Footnotes: (1) EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, annualized revenue run rate, gross profit and gross margin are not financial measures recognized by International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other entities. See "Cautionary Statements – Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

On Behalf of the Board of Wishpond

"Ali Tajskandar"

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

About Wishpond Technologies Ltd.

Based out of Vancouver, British Columbia, Wishpond is a provider of marketing-focused online business solutions. Wishpond is a leading provider of digital marketing solutions that empower entrepreneurs to achieve success online. The Company's Propel IQ platform offers an "all-in-one" marketing suite that provides companies with marketing, promotion, lead generation, ad management, referral marketing, sales conversion and outbound sales automation capabilities on one integrated platform. Wishpond replaces disparate marketing solutions with an easy-to-use product, for a fraction of the cost. Wishpond serves over 4,000 customers who are primarily small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in a wide variety of industries. The Company has developed cutting-edge marketing technology solutions including an artificial intelligence (AI) powered website builder and continues to add new features and applications. The Company employs a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business model where most of the Company's revenue is subscription-based recurring revenue which provides excellent revenue predictability and cash flow visibility. Wishpond is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker "WISH", and on the OTCQX Best Market under the ticker "WPNDF". For further information, visit: www.wishpond.com.

