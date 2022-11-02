Wishpond Welcomes Lloyed Lobo to its Board of Directors

Technology Veteran brings Years of Marketing and Technology Experience to the Board.

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: WISH) (OTCQX: WPNDF) ("Wishpond" or the "Company"), a provider of marketing-focused online business solutions, is pleased to announce that Lloyed Lobo has joined its board of directors ("Board") as an independent director and member of the Audit Committee effective November 1, 2022.

Mr. Lobo is a seasoned leader with over 15 years of experience building technology products and companies from conception to scale. He is the co-founder of Boast.AI, a fintech platform that helps companies fund their R&D and innovation projects. In addition, Mr. Lobo also runs Traction, a non-profit community of more than one hundred thousand subscribers, where leaders from the fastest growing companies share learnings on building, growing, and scaling companies through podcasts, meetups and conferences. Previously Mr. Lobo led sales, marketing and product for several start-ups and was a venture partner at a Silicon Valley based venture capital fund.

Mr. Lobo has been covered in a number of mainstream media publications including Forbes, TechCrunch, Fox Business, Bloomberg, SF Biz Journals, Globe and Mail, and VentureBeat. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering degree in software engineering from Lakehead University, Ontario, Canada.

Mr. Lobo replaces Arinder Mahal, who has resigned from the Board effective November 1, 2022 in order to give him more time to devote to his other projects.

"Wishpond is pleased to welcome Lloyed Lobo to our Board of Directors," said Ali Tajskandar, Chairman and CEO of Wishpond. "As Wishpond continues to grow and mature as a public company, an experienced leader of Lloyed's calibre will greatly assist us in moving down this path. His deep experience in sales, marketing and scaling a business will be a valuable asset as we enter Wishpond's next stage of growth. I also want to thank Arinder Mahal, who has served on our Board since we became a public company and has been instrumental in our public listing process and in executing our business plan."

Mr. Lobo commented, "I am pleased to join the Wishpond Board at a time where the organization is rapidly growing and scaling as a public company. I have known Ali Tajskandar for more than ten years and have immense respect for him as an entrepreneur and leader. Wishpond is at the forefront of innovation in the martech space, and I could not be more excited to have the opportunity to be a part of a talented team that is poised to achieve great heights. I look forward to working with the Wishpond team as we continue to grow the success of the business."

About Wishpond Technologies Ltd.

Based out of Vancouver, British Columbia, Wishpond is a provider of marketing-focused online business solutions. Wishpond's vision is to become the leading provider of digital marketing solutions that empower entrepreneurs to achieve success online. The Company offers an "all-in-one" marketing suite that provides companies with marketing, promotion, lead generation, and sales conversion capabilities on one integrated platform. Wishpond replaces disparate marketing solutions with an easy-to-use product, for a fraction of the cost. Wishpond serves over 3,700 customers who are primarily small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in a wide variety of industries. The Company has developed cutting-edge marketing technology solutions and continues to add new features and applications with great velocity. The Company employs a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business model where substantially all the Company's revenue is subscription-based recurring revenue which provides excellent revenue predictability and cash flow visibility. Wishpond is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker "WISH", and on the OTCQX Best Market under the ticker "WPNDF". For further information, visit: www.wishpond.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Ali Tajskandar"

Chairman, CEO and Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary & Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding future estimates, plans, objectives, timing, assumptions or expectations of future performance are forward-looking statements and contain forward-looking information.

Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analysis made by the Company and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this press release. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Wishpond Technologies Ltd.