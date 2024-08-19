Wishpond's SalesCloser AI Launches New Integrations Marketplace to Enhance Automation and Improve Sales Effectiveness

Wishpond's new Integrations Marketplace allows SalesCloser to seamlessly connect with CRM systems, email marketing platforms, and task management software, enhancing efficiency and sales effectiveness through advanced workflow automation.

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: WISH) (OTCQX: WPNDF) (the "Company" or "Wishpond"), a provider of marketing-focused online business solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of a new Integrations Marketplace for its AI-powered virtual sales agent, SalesCloser AI ("SalesCloser"). The Integrations Marketplace is designed to seamlessly integrate SalesCloser with a wide range of tools, including CRM systems, email marketing platforms, and task management software, enhancing efficiency and sales effectiveness through advanced workflow automation.

Ali Tajskandar, CEO of Wishpond, commented, "We are excited to introduce our new Integrations Marketplace, a significant advancement in our mission to deliver powerful, user-friendly solutions to our clients. By integrating SalesCloser with a broad spectrum of tools, we are enabling our customers to unlock new levels of efficiency, connectivity, and sales effectiveness. This marketplace is a testament to our commitment to innovation and our focus on providing value-driven solutions that help businesses grow."

The Integrations Marketplace is designed with the goal of empowering businesses to optimize their sales processes by providing advanced workflow automation capabilities. The Company anticipates that SalesCloser users will be able to use the software to build comprehensive automation flows across multiple integrations, which the Company believes will streamline their operations and enhance efficiency. The Company also believes this new offering will enable SalesCloser to attract more customers by simplifying the integration process with existing back-office systems of record, ultimately making it easier to sell to customers. Potential use cases for these integrations are extensive, from syncing leads from CRM systems to SalesCloser, to enhancing customer service with Zendesk Chat, and automating and managing tasks with Asana and other task management apps.

Jordan Gutierrez, COO of Wishpond, commented, "Wishpond's new automation capabilities through the Integrations Marketplace further bolster the value proposition of SalesCloser by enabling businesses to create complex workflows that automate tasks across multiple platforms. We are excited that clients will benefit from an enhanced ability to connect their existing tools with SalesCloser, leading to a more streamlined and effective sales process."

Ali Tajskandar

Chief Executive Officer

Wishpond Technologies Ltd.

About Wishpond Technologies Ltd.

Based out of Vancouver, British Columbia, Wishpond is a provider of marketing-focused online business solutions. Wishpond is a leading provider of digital marketing solutions that empower entrepreneurs to achieve success online. The Company's Propel IQ platform offers an "all-in-one" marketing suite that provides companies with marketing, promotion, lead generation, ad management, referral marketing, sales conversion and outbound sales automation capabilities in one integrated platform. Wishpond replaces disparate marketing solutions with an easy-to-use product, for a fraction of the cost. Wishpond serves over 4,000 customers who are primarily small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in a wide variety of industries. The Company has developed cutting-edge marketing technology solutions, including an AI powered website builder, an AI email automation tool, an AI Sales Agent and continues to add new AI enabled features and applications. The Company employs a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business model where most of the Company's revenue is subscription-based recurring revenue which provides excellent revenue predictability and cash flow visibility. Wishpond is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker "WISH", and on the OTCQX Best Market under the ticker "WPNDF". For further information, visit: www.wishpond.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements that are not reported financial results or other historical information are forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding the Company, its subsidiaries and the industries in which they operate, including statements about, among other things, expected results from future operations, expected results from the Company's products, customers continued use of the Company's products and platforms, future growth of the Company's products and platforms, the future development and increased use of products incorporating artificial intelligence, including SalesCloser AI, improvement in the Company's cash position and increased revenue generation, references to the growth of the Company's product portfolio and future profitability, including whether additional products or features may be developed in the future, and the functionality and timing of such products, financial results or operational activities that may be undertaken by the Company, the results of the Company's cost-savings, research and development and other initiatives, any future acquisitions or other activities done to grow the Company both organically or inorganically, expectations, beliefs, plans, future operations, the impact of broader economic factors including inflation and other general economic risks on the Company, business and acquisition strategies, opportunities, objectives, prospects, assumptions, including those related to trends and prospects, and future events and performance. Sentences and phrases containing or modified by words such as "expect", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "intend", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targets", "projects", "is designed to", "strategy", "should", "believe", "contemplate" and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions, are not historical facts and are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements in this press release are reasonable and are based on, among other things, the expectations and analysis of current market trends and opportunities of management of the Company, such forward-looking statements has been based on expectations, factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control, including, but not limited to, economic uncertainty and instability as a result of the ongoing inflation and supply chain issues, scarcity of required talents for further development of the products and platforms of the Company, higher interest rate climate, tightening of credit availability and recessionary risks, pandemic related risks, wars, instability in global commodity and securities markets, shifts in consumer and institutional spending and marketing strategies, risks related to data breaches and privacy, the changing global market and competition for the products and services supplied by the Company, change in consumer requirements for technology, rise of competitors offering similar products or platforms, and the additional risk factors discussed in the continuous disclosure materials of the Company which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and are made as of the date hereof. The Company disclaims any intention and has no obligation or responsibility, except as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Wishpond Technologies Ltd.