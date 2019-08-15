WishTrip Helps Those With Limited Travel Experience "Be an Explorer for a Day"

The main event of the day was a hike in the Ben Shemen Forest (located about 30 minutes northwest of Jerusalem) lead by JNF guides. The JNF guides taught the group about the unique ecosystem in the Ben Shemen Forest and about environmental conservation.

In addition, the participants got the opportunity to do something that most visitors to the forest rarely get. They went inside the famous Ben Shemen Pagoda, a gift from the King of Thailand given to Israel for the country's 50 year independence celebration.

The day concluded with each participant receiving their own personalized video montage of pictures taken throughout the day. The videos were created by WishTrip, a travel app that creates fun and attractive media from travel pictures.

About WishTrip: WishTrip is a SaaS-based tourism experience management platform that enables tourist destinations to play a more active role in shaping visitors' travel experiences. WishTrip helps destinations learn more about their visitors, personalize their experiences and improve their online reputations. For visitors, WishTrip is a smartphone application that helps travelers seamlessly navigate sites, find information and record their memories. WishTrip recently made the UNWTO's Top 20 Travel Tech Companies list.

