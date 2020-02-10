WishTrip Joins the List of Top 500 Fastest Growing Companies in Israel

JERUSALEM, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The digital impact agency, Metropolis Digital just released their newest list of the top 500 fastest growing companies in Israel, which included WishTrip. WishTrip joins the ranks of Wix, Armis, Appsflyer, Syte and IMGN Media who are also included on the list.

Metropolis Digital releases a new list twice a year using data on workforce expansion harvested from LinkedIn. As Tsur Charles Shraibman, Metropolis's CEO explains "Most of these are private companies, [therefore] it's not possible to factor in revenue. However, companies with a fast headcount trajectory indicate that they are doing something right from a revenue standpoint, or are about to raise a serious round, or have recently done so."

As expected, the list is dominated by some of the biggest growth sectors in Israel like Auto-tech, cyber-security and fintech.

WishTrip's inclusion on this important list is further evidence of the company's amazing growth and the impact it is having in the travel-tech field. The past 18 months have seen the company almost double its staff taking on new employees in almost every department from app development to sales and customer success.

The increased staff is to accommodate WishTrip's global growth and its penetrating new markets by adding attractions like zoos and amusement parks to its existing client base of tourism destinations.

Co-Founder and CEO Bezalel Lenzizky observed "First, we were named one of UNWTO's top 20 travel-tech companies worldwide. Now we have joined the list of Israel's top 500 fasting growing companies across all sectors. We are grateful for our success and look forward to a bright future with the help of God."

WishTrip is a SaaS-based tourism experience management platform that enables tourist destinations to play a more active role in shaping visitors' travel experiences. WishTrip helps destinations learn more about their visitors, personalize their experiences and improve their online reputations. For visitors, WishTrip is a smartphone application that helps travelers seamlessly navigate customer sites, find information and record their memories.

