WiSig Networks License CEVA's Cellular IoT Technology to Serve the India Market

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEVA), the leading licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies, today announced that WiSig Networks, an incubated company of Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad and a developer of products for 5G wireless technology, has licensed the CEVA-Dragonfly NB2 IP solution for the rapid development of a 3GPP Rel.14 compliant eNB-IoT System-on-Chip (SoC). The SoC will be deployed in systems and products of a leading Indian mobile network operator to enable a range of services such as asset tracking, home, building and industrial automation, smart grid, agriculture and remote monitoring and control. With nationwide NB-IoT coverage expected in India starting in 2020, more than 2 billion IoT devices are forecast to be connected to India's cellular networks within the next few years.

Dr. Kiran Kuchi, founding director of WiSig Networks, commented: "The CEVA-Dragonfly NB2 IP provides us with a proven and comprehensive solution for our eNB-IoT SoC development, allowing us to fast-track our design and reduce the enormous complexities associated with developing cellular technology. We look forward to continued collaboration with CEVA for other cellular IoT and 5G projects targeting the flourishing Indian mobile ecosystem."

Ange Aznar, Vice President and General Manager of the Wireless IoT Business Unit at CEVA, stated: "We're pleased to see innovative companies like WiSig Networks thrive as we transition into the 5G era. With a strong engineering team and our CEVA-Dragonfly NB2 IP, WiSig is primed to fulfill an important role in the Indian semiconductor industry, delivering a homegrown cellular solution targeting its large mobile market of more than 1 billion subscribers."

The CEVA-Dragonfly NB2 IP solution is a modular technology, composed of the CEVA-X1 IoT processor, an optimized RF Transceiver, baseband, and a protocol stack to offer a complete Release 14 Cat-NB2 modem IP solution that significantly reduces time-to-market and lowers entry barriers. It is a fully software-configurable solution and can be extended with multi-constellation GNSS and sensor fusion functionality. The IP includes a reference silicon of the complete modem design, including an optional embedded CMOS RF transceiver and PA, an advanced digital front-end, physical layer firmware, and a protocol stack (MAC, RLC, PDCP, RRC, and NAS). For more information, visit https://www.ceva-dsp.com/product/dragonfly.

WiSig Networks

WiSig Networks is an incubated company of Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad, engaged in developing 5G mobile communications products and solutions. Presently, WiSig Networks is offering 3GPP 5G NR Release 15 PHY and protocol stack. We are working with leading industry players to push our 5G Massive MIMO and mmWave solutions to the market. Our IoT product line-up includes 3GPP Release 13/14 compliant Narrowband-IoT (NB-IoT) SoC that includes GNSS/GPS to support a wide range of IoT applications across different vertical use cases. WiSig Networks is based out of IIT Hyderabad Campus Incubator in Hyderabad, India. For more information visit http://www.wisig.com.

CEVA, Inc.

CEVA is the leading licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies. We offer Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence, all of which are key enabling technologies for a smarter, connected world. We partner with semiconductor companies and OEMs worldwide to create power-efficient, intelligent and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, robotics, industrial and IoT. Our ultra-low-power IPs include comprehensive DSP-based platforms for 5G baseband processing in mobile and infrastructure, advanced imaging and computer vision for any camera-enabled device and audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. For sensor fusion, our Hillcrest Labs sensor processing technologies provide a broad range of sensor fusion software and IMU solutions for AR/VR, robotics, remote controls, and IoT. For artificial intelligence, we offer a family of AI processors capable of handling the complete gamut of neural network workloads, on-device. For wireless IoT, we offer the industry's most widely adopted IPs for Bluetooth (low energy and dual mode), Wi-Fi 4/5/6 (802.11n/ac/ax) and NB-IoT. Visit us at www.ceva-dsp.com and follow us on Twitter, YouTube , Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

