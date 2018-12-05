Wisin & Yandel Headline The Sony/ATV Iconic Songwriter Q&A At Billboard's Latin Music Week 2019

Back together after a five-year hiatus, Wisin & Yandel remain the only urban Latin music artists to sell out both Los Angeles' Staples Center and New York's Madison Square Garden, masterfully fusing musical genres and styles with the help of an accompanying 10-piece band, eight dancers, and state-of-the art audiovisuals. Their first single together in nearly six years, "Reggaeton en lo Oscuro," became their eleventh number one single on Billboard's Latin Airplay chart as a duo and cumulatively their thirty-fifth number one song.

"Wisin & Yandel are some of the most iconic artists and songwriters in the Latin music world, with a mind boggling career that spans solo releases, innumerable accolades, and most recently their first single as a duo in 6 years," says Jorge Mejia, President, Latin America & US Latin, Sony/ATV Music Publishing. "We couldn't be happier to count them as part of our Sony/ATV family and, now, as our featured artists in the Sony/ATV Iconic Songwriter panel at the Billboard Latin Music Conference!"

"Wisin and Yandel just topped the Billboard touring recap and broke records with their recent string of sold-out shows in Puerto Rico. Now, they will speak together on how they've crafted their legendary and current hits, which have shaped –and continue to shape-- the history of reggaetón," says Leila Cobo, Billboard's Vice President and Latin Industry Lead.

Now in its 29th year, Latin Music Week features Q&A sessions and panels, including its signature "Star Q&As" as well as panels focusing on streaming, videos, both mainstream and Latin collaborations and more. Latin Music Week 2019 will include the return of the standout Women's Panel, which became a catalyst for change in the Latin industry in 2018, as well as a panel entitled "Machismo and Feminism," which will look at contemporary regional Mexican music. Wisin & Yandel join previously announced trap star Anuel AA as headliners of this year's conference. Additional headliners and panels will be announced in the coming weeks.

Registration to the conference will give attendees access to three days of panels, one-on-one sessions and showcases, plus tickets to the Billboard Latin Music Awards, which will air live on Telemundo on April 25. Special loyalty and early bird rates are available.

To register for the conference and awards, visit BillboardLatinMusicWeek.com.

To apply for media credentials for Billboard Latin Music Week 2019, please click here. All media submissions are due no later than Friday, April 12, 2019. Please note that submitting a credential request does NOT guarantee approval.

ABOUT WISIN & YANDEL:

Yandel and Wisin are beloved artists that have garnered non-stop hits in their solo careers, yet as Latin music dúo Wisin & Yandel they have enjoyed unparalleled success, becoming the top selling Latin urban artists in the world, with their music and concerts.

During their 14-year career as a duo, Wisin & Yandel received numerous multi-platinum certifications in the United States and Latin America and dozens of prestigious awards including a Grammy and two Latin Grammys; as well as a cumulative 35 Billboard Latin Airplay #1s. On tour, Wisin & Yandel have proven to be a force to be reckoned with, becoming the only artists in the Urban Latin Music genre to sell out both the Staples Center and Madison Square Garden in the US. Wisin & Yandel's shows are nothing short of exhilarating. The duo travels with their 10-piece band, 8 dancers, and a state-of-the art audiovisual show; but the true stars, absolutely are Wisin & Yandel and their unique brand of Latin urban music, a fusion of genres and styles delivered with a power and passion that no one in their musical genre can match.

Most recently, Latin music's iconic duo, Wisin & Yandel reached #1 on the "Latin Airplay" charts in the United States and Puerto Rico with "Reggaeton en lo Oscuro". The song is their first official single as a duo in six years.

ABOUT SONY/ATV MUSIC PUBLISHING:

Sony/ATV Music Publishing, established in 1995, is the world's leading music publisher. Sony/ATV Music Publishing owns or administers more than 3 million copyrights, including those of EMI Music Publishing and iconic music catalogs such as Leiber & Stoller, Mijac Music, Motown and Famous Music. Sony/ATV also controls many of the best known songs ever written such as "New York, New York", "Hallelujah", "All You Need Is Love", "You've Got a Friend", "Moon River", "Jailhouse Rock", "The Mission Impossible Theme", "Over the Rainbow", "Stand By Me", "Singin' in the Rain" and "Despacito". In addition, Sony/ATV represents the copyrights of such legendary artists as The Beatles, Leonard Cohen, Bob Dylan, Marvin Gaye, Michael Jackson, Queen, The Rolling Stones, Roberto Carlos, Ricardo Arjona, Richie Sambora, Roberto Livi, Sting, The Supremes, Wyclef Jean, and Stevie Wonder, among others. Its ever-growing list of chart-topping artists, writers and producers includes Nicky Jam, Marc Anthony, Cardi B, The Chainsmokers, Drake, Luis Fonsi, Calvin Harris, Daddy Yankee, Alicia Keys, Wisin & Yandel, Khalid, Lady Gaga, Maluma, P!nk, Travis Scott, Shakira, Ed Sheeran, Sia, Sam Smith, Stargate, Taylor Swift, Kanye West and Pharrell Williams, among many others.

ABOUT BILLBOARD MEDIA GROUP:

Billboard is the world's largest voice in music, built on the most complete and well-respected database of charts across all music genres. The Billboard charts define success in music. From the iconic Billboard magazine to Billboard.com, the ultimate consumer-facing destination for millions of passionate music fans, to the industry's most elite conference series and influencer events including the Power 100 and Women in Music – the Billboard brand has unmatched authority among fans, artists and the industry alike. Billboard has a social media footprint of 25.5M+ million social followers across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube, and creates more than 160M+ cross-platform video views per month. Billboard magazine has published major news-generating covers recently including Travis Scott, Janet Jackson, Lil Wayne, Demi Lovato, Cardi B, Christina Aguilera, Shakira, BTS, and more. In December 2018, the Billboard Women in Music ceremony, which honored Ariana Grande as Woman of the Year, was live-streamed globally on Twitter.

In 2016, The Hollywood Reporter-Billboard Media Group acquired Spin Media's storied music assets Spin, Vibe, and Stereogum, establishing the world's largest music brand by digital traffic, social reach, and audience share. The combined entity of music and entertainment properties now reaches 41 Million + unique visitors and more than 20% of U.S. millennials.

