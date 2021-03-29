Wisk Prepares to Launch Trial to Advance Autonomous Passenger Transport

In February 2020, Wisk announced that it had signed a memorandum of understanding with the New Zealand Government to establish the Transport Trial under the broader AITP. Since then, both parties have been undertaking detailed planning of a highly structured and integrated program, with implementation of the trial expected to start in the second half of 2021.

Wisk is also bringing Insitu Pacific Pty Ltd ., a Boeing subsidiary and industry-leading unmanned aerial system (UAS) company, into the program to support the trial. Through this partnership, Wisk will combine its leadership of autonomous flight operations and the advanced technology and expertise of Boeing to deliver on the passenger trial objective: to safely evaluate, test, and demonstrate the integration of unmanned aircraft into existing airspace.

Wisk brings over a decade of autonomous eVTOL expertise to the trial, including learnings from approximately 1500 test flights and the backing of Boeing's expertise in integrating piloted and autonomous technology. Built on the core values of safety and collaboration, the Transport Trial will address the challenges of airspace integration and help realize the significant opportunities of urban air mobility across a range of industries and applications.

"Wisk has always seen the distinct advantages of New Zealand, including the country's globally respected Civil Aviation Authority and flexibility for Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS)," said Gary Gysin, CEO of Wisk. "These factors, combined with the advantages of testing and operating in a relatively uncongested airspace and the innovative culture of early adoption, makes New Zealand uniquely positioned as a leader for autonomous UAM integration trials."

"New Zealand presents a unique opportunity and we are immensely proud to have been recognized by the New Zealand Government as the first airspace integration industry partner," added Anna Kominik, Asia Pacific Region Director for Wisk. "New Zealand's focus on decarbonizing its economy as part of the electric transport evolution directly aligns with Wisk's mission to deliver safe, everyday flight for everyone through effective, accessible and sustainable urban air mobility solutions."

Autonomy, electric aviation and urban air mobility are set to redefine transportation and this trial will help lay the foundations for the future of transport.

For more information on the New Zealand Government's Airspace Integration Trials Programme, see here .

ABOUT WISK

Wisk is an urban air mobility company dedicated to delivering safe, everyday flight for everyone. Wisk's self-flying, eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) air taxi, will make it possible for passengers to skip the traffic and get to their destination faster. Based in the San Francisco Bay Area and New Zealand, Wisk is an independent company backed by The Boeing Company and Kitty Hawk Corporation. With a decade of experience and approximately 1500 test flights, Wisk is shaping the future of daily commutes and urban travel, safely and sustainably.

