WISMOlabs supercharges Salesforce Commerce Cloud with Post Purchase Customer Experience enhancements

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Salesforce Commerce Cloud is a cloud-based eCommerce platform that allows brands to create unified, intelligent digital commerce experiences.

WISMOlabs is an exceptional post-purchase experience platform geared towards eCommerce Retailers that want to drive more revenue and increase customer loyalty.

"We are excited to integrate WISMOlabs exceptional post purchasing experience with the Salesforce cloud-based platform" said Dmitri Rassadkine, the founder of WISMOlabs.

With out of the box and custom WISMOlabs integrations available through certified Salesforce Certified Cloud architects WISMOlabs platform can supercharge Salesforce Commerce Cloud and Salesforce Marketing Cloud adding a next level personalization to post-purchase communications and bring transparency to post-sale logistics. With WISMOlabs retailers can save $250,000 a year in costs and support, and reduce order status inquiries by 90%. They can also generate an additional 20-30X ROI in repeat sales and improve long term repeat sales conversion rates by 70% and improve customer life-time value by 10-100%. To learn more visit https://wismolabs.com/

About WISMOlabs: WISMOlabs is an exceptional post-purchase marketing and customer experience platform that has increased repeat customer conversion rates by 70% and decreased "Where Is My Order?" calls by 90%. WISMOlabs are seeing 20-30X ROI while building customer loyalty through connecting with your customers when they are most receptive. Get more information at www.wismolabs.com .

