Wisner Baum Leads Fight for Accountability in California Wildfire Litigation

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As California residents experience another record-setting wildfire season, questions of accountability and prevention have become critical. Wisner Baum LLP, a Los Angeles–based litigation firm, is leading the charge to hold energy and insurance companies accountable. The 2025 Eaton Fire alone destroyed more than 9,000 structures and claimed 19 lives in Los Angeles County. Investigations by federal agencies and independent experts traced the fire's origin to Southern California Edison (SCE) equipment failures. (1)

“Our goals are simple: justice for victims, accountability for utility companies, and real change to prevent future tragedies.”

"Many of these catastrophic fires are not natural disasters; they are the result of systemic neglect in the utility company's energy infrastructure, which has fueled devastation across multiple communities in the state," said Ari Friedman, partner and trial attorney at Wisner Baum. "Our goals are simple: justice for victims, accountability for utility companies, and real change to prevent future tragedies."

With a legacy of challenging corporate negligence and protecting public safety, Wisner Baum continues to fight for victims to receive full and fair compensation for their losses.

Eaton Fire Exposes Deep Systemic Failures

"There is direct video and testimonial evidence showing the Eaton Fire's origin point was directly beneath SCE's electrical towers," Friedman said. "Investigations focused on Tower M16t1 (Tower 208), an endpoint of the idle Mesa–Sylmar line in Eaton Canyon."

"The Mesa–Sylmar line has been inactive since 1971, yet Southern California Edison left the line and its towers in place for decades," Friedman explained. "It's fair to ask whether Edison's profits were prioritized over public safety."

A recent National Public Radio investigation supports these findings, citing data from Whisker Labs, a Maryland-based fire prevention company, showing repeated faults on distribution lines in Altadena that went unaddressed despite official Red Flag warnings. Reports indicate that SCE failed to de-energize most circuits even as conditions deteriorated, and firefighters responded to at least 35 electrical-related calls as flames spread. (2)

Emerging Evidence and Mounting Lawsuits

Investigations have cited extensive evidence—from forensics, dispatch logs, and eyewitness testimony—that point to a preventable tragedy. (3,4) "Corporations continue to put their profits before public safety," Friedman noted. "There's a pattern of neglect, delay, and denial." (4)

"Electrical grids are extraordinarily complex systems. Determining why a fire occurred takes expert collaboration and technical understanding," Friedman said. "Unfortunately, that complexity often allows companies like SCE to delay or obscure critical evidence."

Financial and Legal Obstacles for Victims

Wisner Baum collaborates with engineering, fire science, and financial experts to document every loss—from property damage and underinsured claims to displacement and lost income. (5)

A recent Stanford Law report outlines how California's liability framework, shaped by state Supreme Court interpretation, restricts lawmakers' ability to reform utility fire liability. To contain utilities' overall exposure, the state created the California Wildfire Fund (CWF), pooling funds across utilities for wildfire claims. (6) However, the scope of recent fires puts the CWF at risk.

"The Eaton Fire's impact alone is estimated in the billions. Victims have reported insurance denials or payments far below rebuilding costs, leaving families without homes or resources. To compound matters, SCE will add a recently approved 9% rate hike to already struggling households," Friedman said.(3)

"Before victims can even think about legal action, there must be a viable theory of recovery," Friedman explained. "Government entities enjoy certain immunities, so litigation focuses on utilities whose failure to maintain safe infrastructure directly caused destruction. Even when utilities eventually agree to settle, that process can add years to the time victims spend trying to rebuild." (4)

Fighting Fire Damage with Expertise

Wisner Baum's team blends technical expertise with compassionate advocacy. "We are not afraid to litigate against some of the most powerful corporations in the world," Friedman said. "But we also understand that wildfire victims have endured something uniquely devastating. They've lost everything—sometimes in minutes—and must navigate archaic insurance systems."

The firm also prioritizes community outreach and education in wildfire-affected areas. "Communities impacted by fires often see an influx of experts offering services that are more self-serving than supportive," Friedman said. "We hold town halls focused on helping people navigate the insurance claims process, without soliciting business." (4,5)

Policy Implications and the Path Forward

"Many people don't realize that California's major utilities are for-profit corporations whose first obligation is to shareholders, not public safety," Friedman noted. "As long as spending on grid safety and maintenance reduces profits, there's a built-in conflict that endangers the public."

"Public outcry and calls for oversight are vital, but it's litigation that drives real change," Friedman said. "When communities demand accountability and punish utilities in court for failing to safely deliver power, that's when change happens." (4)

Wisner Baum urges all wildfire victims to seek legal counsel promptly to preserve their rights and continues to call on legislators and regulators to enact reforms that prioritize communities over corporate balance sheets. (5) "Our work is about accountability for putting profits before people," Friedman concluded. "As the legal environment changes, we will not allow victims to fall through the cracks while corporations get a free pass."

About Wisner Baum

Wisner Baum began with a simple but radical idea: that the law should serve people—not protect power. Since opening its doors in 1985, the firm has gone far beyond courtroom victories. Based in Los Angeles and known across the U.S., Wisner Baum has built its legacy by holding powerful corporations accountable—not just to win justice for individual clients, but to spark broader societal change.

Every case they take on, from catastrophic injuries and pharmaceutical failures to environmental toxicity and corporate negligence, is part of a bigger mission: to make the world safer, more just, and more transparent for everyone. With more than $4 billion in verdicts and settlements, their legal victories have helped raise public awareness, influence regulations, and force industries to clean up harmful practices. Their work has become a catalyst for product safety reforms, food transparency, and medical accountability.

Wisner Baum isn't just a law firm. It's a movement for change—where justice isn't the end goal, but the beginning of a safer society.

Wisner Baum: Changing the System for Societal Change, One Case at a Time.

