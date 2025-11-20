Wispr Raises $25M To Build Its Voice Operating System

Round Led by Notable Capital With Participation From Flight Fund; Brings Total Funding to $81M

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wispr, the voice-to-text AI that turns speech into clear, polished writing in every app, today announced a $25 million Series A Extension led by Notable Capital , with participation from Flight Fund , the investment arm of entrepreneur and Diary of a CEO host Steven Bartlett. The round comes just months after Wispr's $30 million Series A, follows 40 percent month-over-month growth in both users and ARR, and brings Wispr's total funding to $81 million.

Wispr is building its own voice-first foundation models as the basis of an operating system that makes speech the primary way people interact with technology. The vision goes beyond traditional dictation tools and forms the early layers of a voice-native computing system.

Big tech has made little recent progress in voice, and even the newest voice features from general-purpose LLMs still struggle with reliability and consistency across apps. This gap has kept voice from becoming a daily habit for most users. Wispr is closing that gap and rapidly changing expectations for what this near-future could look like. The new funding will fuel hiring across engineering and product to support this work and to help the company continue developing new features and expanding Flow's capabilities.

"Voice never reached its potential because the industry treated it as a feature instead of an interface. We're picking up where others left off, and the growing migration of users to Wispr reinforces how much demand there is for a dependable voice interface," said Tanay Kothari, co-founder and CEO of Wispr. "We're building a system designed to make speech a primary mode of computing so that people can work at the speed of thought, on any platform. The strong inbound interest from investors just a few short months since our last raise shows how powerful this vision has become and gives us the ability to scale it faster."

The round was led by Hans Tung, Managing Partner at Notable Capital, who joins as a board observer. A 13-time Forbes Midas Lister, Hans and the Notable team have been early investors in category-defining companies, including Affirm, Airbnb, Slack, Coinbase, Anthropic, and TikTok, each of which went on to redefine its industry. Their deep experience across commerce, consumer, and prosumer markets makes Notable a strong strategic partner as Wispr scales its voice-first technology worldwide.

"Wispr is tackling one of the most ambitious challenges in technology: reimagining the primary interface between humans and machines," said Hans Tung, Managing Partner at Notable Capital. "The founders' vision, speed, and craftsmanship stand out even among the best teams we've seen. My colleague Chelcie Taylor and I believe Wispr is building the foundation for a new generation of AI-driven interfaces – and we're proud to partner with them in that mission."

Steven Bartlett added, "Voice is the natural interface for human thought, but we've accepted typing because it was the only option. Now, with AI able to understand the nuance in how each of us speaks and thinks, we can finally remove that bottleneck. Wispr's founders recognized what the market is only now beginning to see: that voice will reshape how we interact with technology. The caliber of critical thinking and technical prowess behind Flow is exactly what I look for: a team that sees where the world is heading and has the depth not only to build it, but to completely redefine how we all work in the process."

The investment also marks the start of a global partnership between Wispr and Steven Bartlett's The Diary of a CEO, one of the world's top 10 podcasts with over a billion streams and an audience of more than 35 million subscribers across all platforms. The year-long initiative spans podcast, video, and digital platforms and will highlight how voice is becoming the next great interface for human productivity.

The company's flagship product, Flow, is used daily across more than 25,000 apps and websites, helping hundreds of thousands of people move from thought to text seamlessly. It cleans up filler words, formats text based on context, and turns natural speech into clear, ready-to-use writing. Ninety percent of what users say with Flow requires no edits at all, compared with about ten percent for traditional dictation tools like Siri. After six months, the average user writes 72 percent of their characters with Flow.

About Notable Capital

Notable Capital is named for the founders it invests with, the ideas they pursue, the causes they champion, and the remarkable companies they build. Notable is a U.S.-based venture capital firm focused on early- to growth-stage companies in cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity, fintech, commerce, and AI across the U.S., Israel, and select go-global opportunities. Notable Capital portfolio companies include Affirm, Airbnb, Anthropic, Brightwheel, Drata, Fal, Handshake, HashiCorp, Ibotta, Monte Carlo, Neon, Orca Security, Quince, Red Note, Slack, Stori, TikTok, Vercel, and more.

About Steven Bartlett and FlightStory

Steven Bartlett is a visionary entrepreneur and one of the most influential voices in modern business and media, redefining what it means to be a leader in the digital age. The youngest-ever Dragon on BBC's Dragons' Den (UK's Shark Tank equivalent), he is responsible for the show's most successful ever investment to date with PerfectTed now being valued at more than £140 million.

Steven is the founder of global media and investment company FlightStory with a global investment fund that has invested in more than 40 companies, including SpaceX, Whoop, Replit, MrBeast, PerfectTed, and more.

As a global media and publishing company, FlightStory is focused on developing influential IP and scaling global audiences. It is built on the proprietary methodologies and technology that have driven the global success of the world's second-biggest interview podcast and the number 1 show in Europe, The Diary Of A CEO (DOAC).

DOAC now boasts 35 million followers, 13+ million YouTube subscribers and 60+ million monthly listens/views. By October 2024 it had achieved over 1 billion streams across all platforms and by October 2025, 1 billion YouTube views.

The show has become a cultural force and continues to grow at pace, adding on average 600K YouTube subscribers each month and boasting a 500% compound annual growth rate.

Founded in 2024, FlightStory has successfully launched brand new formats, including We Need To Talk with Paul C. Brunson and Davina McCall's Begin Again, both reaching #1 on Spotify and Apple charts and with a combined social and podcast following of over 2.5M people.

FlightStory is also home to a publishing venture in partnership with Ebury, a division of Penguin Random House. Reaching global audiences with stories that resonate and inspire action, it is home to Steven Bartlett's no 1 Sunday Times best-selling book Diary Of A CEO: The 33 Laws Of Business and Life, the fastest-selling book in its category since records began.

Steven is also the co-founder of Thirdweb, a San Francisco-based software company recently valued at $160 million and backed by Shopify, Coinbase, Mark Cuban, and others. He most recently co-founded a video-first podcast hosting, distribution, analytics and growth platform Flightcast with ex-MrBeast engineer Rox Codes.

In 2025 he was recognised by Time magazine US in the global Time100 most influential voices, named Europe's no 1 Creator.

About Wispr

Wispr is building a faster, more intuitive way to interact with your devices, starting with Flow, the voice-to-text AI that turns speech into clear, polished writing in every app. Unlike traditional dictation tools, Flow adapts as you speak, removing filler words, structuring your thoughts, and formatting text automatically, all while working seamlessly across any app.

Built to replace the keyboard, Flow is already helping thousands of users cut their daily typing time nearly in half across both mobile and desktop. After six months, the average user writes 72% of their characters with Flow across nearly 70 apps and sites.

Wispr's mission is to make technology more conversational - reducing screen time, context-switching, and cognitive overload, and helping people spend more time on what matters. Based in San Francisco, Wispr has raised $81M from investors including AIX Ventures, Flight Fund, Menlo Ventures, NEA, Notable Capital, and 8VC.

Learn more at wisprflow.ai .

