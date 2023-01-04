WiSpy Wireless Camera from Jonard Tools Is Game-Changer for Cabling Techs, Home Inspectors, Mechanics & More

ELMSFORD, N.Y., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Introducing our most exciting cabling, wall fishing, and inspection tool kits for the new year – the Jonard Tools WiSpy™ - Multipurpose Wireless Inspection Camera & Cable Pulling Tool (CF-200) .

The app-operated WiSpy professional, contractor-grade inspection camera fits anywhere and gives users the ability to see where they couldn't see before, such as overhead or narrow spaces at any job site. The WiSpy is compact, rugged, and lightweight, making it the perfect tool to always have handy.

Jonard Tools' WiSpy™ - Multipurpose Wireless Inspection Camera & Cable Pulling Tool Jonard Tools' WiSpy can be used to see where you can't.

"This is such a great tool kit to have. It allows you to pull cables while being able to see the one you need and the objects that may be in the way. It's priceless," says Jonard Tool Senior Director of Engineering Ed Scirbona. "It has so many uses. Dryer vent clogged? Check that vent hose with the WiSpy. Does your chimney need cleaning? Use the WiSpy to check on the buildup. Need to do a quick check of optical cables in manholes or large ducts? Check the cabling in dropped ceiling? Use the WiSpy. Did you drop a bolt in the engine bay? Find it and retrieve it with the WiSpy. The Wispy goes far beyond helping with cable installation."

The 3.25" long x 1.25" wide inspection camera is designed with a right-angle mounting hole on top for periscopic applications. The WiSpy camera's variable focus lens is controlled through a free and easy to use app that has a 50 Ft Wi-Fi streaming range. The lens can focus down as close as 2.5" (6 cm) to see fine detail or zoom out, as far as needed, for extra clarity. The camera also includes a bright white LED light for use in dark or confined spaces.

The WiSpy kit comes with a telescoping pole that can extend up to 5 ft, multiple adapters including a flexible gooseneck, short rod, strong hook for retrieving objects, pulling magnet, thread adaptors, and a cell phone wristband that features a holder that accommodates most phones and can be rotated 180°, allowing for hands-free use.

"The WiSpy is an absolutely great device, and it came in handy right away. It was quick and easy to set up the first time! After that simply power it on, and it quickly connects to my phone. The quarter-inch threads in the device and adapters easily couple with my fishing rods too, and I can make multiple setups depending on my needs," said Michael Mukupa, low voltage cabling technician. "The actual video footage is crisp and clear, and the autofocus works great to quickly adjust as you probe around. I love that I can adjust the camera from my phone to zoom or adjust the lighting. Overall, it's a great device that everyone will find extremely useful. It's definitely a must-have for low-voltage technicians!"

Watch the YouTube Video on the WiSpy (CF-200)

About Jonard

Founded in 1958, Jonard Tools® manufactures tools for the Telecom, CATV, Fiber Optic, Home Automation, Security & Alarm, and Electrical markets. Jonard Tools designs and engineers patented products by utilizing customer partnerships to create innovative solutions for industry needs. New tools are released each month and are all Made For Life® with lifetime warranties. Through quality and innovation, Jonard aims to move the industry forward and connect the world. www.Jonard.com

