Wisq Launches First Personalized AI Guide for Managers

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wisq today announced the launch of the first AI guide that delivers personalized, proactive coaching to managers.

The Wisq AI-powered guide, available via browser, iOS, Android, desktop, and Slack, delivers impactful coaching, real-time guidance, and expert advice to managers in the flow of work. Most in-person coaching is expensive and reserved for executives, but Wisq is affordable and always-on – making one-on-one guidance available to millions of middle-managers for the first time. Wisq drives organizational success by developing effective and inspirational leaders.

With recent layoffs and cost-cutting, corporate teams are fractured and frustrated. What's more, Gen Z is joining the workforce with new expectations for hands-on mentorship. Managers are tasked with motivating and supporting their teams but don't get enough support themselves – and that negatively impacts team morale and productivity. After all, a good relationship with their manager is the top factor in an employee's job satisfaction, according to McKinsey . With Wisq, managers get a trusted guide that gets to know them personally to help them achieve their goals.

"Managers are burned out and stuck between a rock and a hard place: they are tasked with coaching and developing their teams, but get almost no guidance themselves on how to do that effectively," said Jim Barnett, CEO and co-founder of Wisq. "Middle-managers have the potential to become the type of inspirational leaders that truly change the course of their companies, but they need support to get there. Wisq is a transformational platform for them."

Wisq securely ingests vast amounts of data including team feedback, assessments, company content, learning and training materials, and prior conversations to precisely tailor advice to each user. Wisq is a complete coach with two-way dialogue that continually learns from interactions to offer extremely personalized guidance, providing regular nudges and check-ins to ensure managers stay engaged.

"The Xevant team was drawn to the hyper-personalization that Wisq provides, the way the AI guide gets to know each manager as an individual and provides specific, actionable guidance so they can achieve their goals and support those of their employees," said Jeff Weber, Chief Operations and People Officer at Xevant.

Wisq is available now on a per-seat SaaS subscription basis to organizations of any size.

About Wisq

Wisq is an AI guide for managers that drives organizational success by developing effective and inspirational leaders. Wisq delivers personalized coaching, real-time guidance, and expert advice, resulting in teams that are more engaged and successful at work. Founded in 2022 by the team behind Glint, Wisq has raised $40M in funding from leading venture capital firms True Ventures, Norwest Venture Partners, and Shasta Ventures. For more information, visit wisq.com .

