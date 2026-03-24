Recognition highlights Wisq's breakthrough AI HR Generalist redefining how HR work gets done

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wisq, the Agentic HR Platform, today announced it has been named to Fast Company's prestigious list of the World's Most Innovative Companies of 2026, recognizing its category-defining approach to transforming human resources through agentic AI, and earning the No. 2 spot in the Human Resources category.

Wisq Ranked #2 on Fast Company’s List of the Most Innovative Companies in Human Resources For 2026

The annual list honors organizations that are shaping industry and culture through innovation. Wisq was recognized for its launch of Harper, the world's first AI HR Generalist—an autonomous AI teammate that can reason through complex HR scenarios and take action across systems.

"Being recognized by Fast Company is a strong validation of the shift we're seeing in HR," said Jim Barnett, co-founder and CEO of Wisq. "For decades, HR teams have been buried in administrative work. With Harper, we're fundamentally redefining how HR operates and unlocking a future where HR can focus on what it was meant to do: building better organizations and helping people thrive."

Innovation That Transforms HR from Function to Force Multiplier

Over the past year, Wisq introduced a new operating model for HR, powered by Harper and its proprietary HRLM (HR Language Model)—a reasoning model purpose-built for HR's compliance-heavy, policy-driven workflows.

Unlike traditional chatbots or horizontal AI tools, Harper combines three critical capabilities:

Domain-specific intelligence: Trained on HR, labor law, and regulatory frameworks, enabling accurate, context-aware decision-making

Autonomous reasoning: Ability to interpret complex scenarios involving policy, precedent, and compliance

System-level execution: Completes tasks across HR systems, from leave management to employee support workflows

The impact in customer environments has been immediate with up to 80% reduction in manual HR operations work and 40% fully autonomous resolution of HR tickets.

Leading the Shift to AI-First HR

Wisq's innovation comes at a critical moment for the HR profession. Industry data shows that the majority of HR teams are operating beyond capacity, with administrative work consuming a disproportionate share of time and contributing to burnout.

Harper introduces a new paradigm: an AI-first HR operating model, where AI teammates handle repetitive, compliance-heavy work while human professionals focus on strategic priorities like culture, leadership, organizational planning, talent development and the employee experience. When HR teams are freed from operational overload, organizations see meaningful downstream impact—from improved employee support to stronger, more resilient workplaces.

About Wisq

Wisq is the Agentic HR Platform behind the world's first AI HR Generalist and HR Language Model (HRLM). Leading enterprises use Wisq to transform HR service management and operations with AI Agents—automating service delivery, reducing HR workloads by 80%+, improving the employee experience, and unlocking hours of strategic capacity. Founded in 2022 by the team behind Glint, Wisq has raised $55M from leading venture capital firms Norwest Venture Partners, Shasta Ventures, and True Ventures.

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SOURCE Wisq