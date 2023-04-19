Wistia Brings Comprehensive Recording and Editing Capabilities Directly Into Its Video Marketing Platform

Industry's Most Powerful Video Platform Now Enables B2B Marketers to Seamlessly Create, Promote and Measure Videos and Live Virtual Events

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wistia today announced new video creation capabilities for its industry-leading video marketing platform for B2B businesses. In addition to enhanced editing features, Wistia now offers seamless video recording, rounding out the platform for marketers to easily create, host, market, and measure their videos all in one place.

B2B marketers are betting big on video to reach their customers and prospects: Wistia's 2023 State of Video Report found that nearly 70 percent of companies plan to create more video content in 2023 than in years past, and video creation and consumption numbers continue to increase after a pandemic-fueled spike.

As more marketers look to include video in their content strategy, Wistia provides them with in-app capabilities to create product walkthroughs, tutorials, and thought leadership videos with just a few simple clicks. With recording, editing, hosting, and sharing in one platform, a complicated, labor-intensive process spanning multiple applications is now a streamlined, single-platform workflow, without the challenges of uploading, downloading or sharing content between other more complicated, expensive video tools.

In the Wistia platform, marketers can now record their screens, their webcams, or both. Powerful new editing capabilities help them create professional-quality videos, now with the ability to trim videos, add branded bumpers, stitch together multiple videos, and add smooth transitions between clips. Paired with Wistia's webinar feature, the new functionality also makes it easier than ever for marketers to edit down and repurpose webinar recordings and other long-form video content.

The platform's publishing capabilities let users embed and share videos anywhere on their website, in email, or social media channels. And robust analytics helps them optimize the performance of their videos at a granular level.

"Wistia is bringing the power of video creation to every business, in one platform. Rather than jump between multiple apps to record, edit and publish content, our customers can easily add professional-looking videos to their marketing strategy all from one place," said Chris Savage, Wistia's CEO and co-founder. "Our research shows that marketers have a huge appetite for creating more video — we're excited to help them unleash their creativity with Wistia."

Pricing and Availability

Video recording and editing are now available on all Wistia plans, including free. Visit wistia.com/pricing to start creating today.

About Wistia

Wistia is a complete video marketing platform that helps teams create, host, and analyze the impact of their videos—all in one place. Wistia's mission is to help every business thrive with video, so the platform is packed with features like video player customization, built-in accessibility options, seamless integrations, industry-leading analytics, lead generation tools, and more. With educational resources and world-class support, Wistia has your back as you level up your video marketing strategy. Today, over 425,000 marketers around the world rely on Wistia to drive business growth with video. To learn more, visit wistia.com and follow @wistia across all social channels.

Media Contact:

Inkhouse (for Wistia)

[email protected]

SOURCE Wistia