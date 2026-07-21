Wistron Celebrates Grand Opening of First U.S. Smart Factory Marking Milestone in Global Smart Manufacturing Strategy

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wistron Corporation ("Wistron") celebrated the grand opening of its D1 AI smart facility in Fort Worth, Texas, the site where the first NVIDIA GB300 Grace Blackwell Ultra Superchip was built and mass-produced in the United States. The US$ 700 million facility, spanning approximately 324,000 square foot, was officially unveiled during a ceremony led by Wistron Chairman Simon Lin and NVIDIA Founder and CEO Jensen Huang. Jessica Rogers, Director of the Economic Development Department for the City of Fort Worth, and Alexander Tah-ray Yui, Taiwan's Representative to the United States, were among the government officials and business leaders who attended, marking a milestone in the expansion of Wistron's global footprint and advanced manufacturing capabilities.

From left to right: Jeff Lin, President and CEO of Wistron; Alexander Tah-ray Yui, Taiwan’s Representative to the United States; Simon Lin, Chairman of Wistron; Jensen Huang, Founder and CEO of NVIDIA; Debora Shoquist, Executive Vice President of Operations at NVIDIA; and Jessica Rogers, Director of Economic Development for the City of Fort Worth, commemorate the grand opening of Wistron’s D1 AI smart manufacturing facility and a historic milestone in U.S. AI manufacturing.

This is a key hub in Wistron's global AI infrastructure manufacturing network. The facility runs on NVIDIA accelerated computing and integrates NVIDIA's Nemotron and Cosmos open frontier models and Omniverse and Metropolis libraries, using digital twin technology to optimize factory design, production workflows, and operational efficiency. It is Wistron's first U.S.-based manufacturing facility, established to serve customers locally and produce NVIDIA's most advanced and cutting-edge products. Wistron Chairman Simon Lin said "The operation here is not typical manufacturing. It is new, very comprehensive, and high-tech. Right now we produce the NVIDIA GB300 Grace Blackwell Ultra Superchip, and beyond, we are also going to produce the NVIDIA Vera Rubin Superchip here. In the next couple of years, this location will be one of the most important, as we build AI infrastructure here in the United States. I think this is the reason we say that there will be the next chapter, and we are going to empower AI from Texas."

Responding to Customer Needs: Texas, the Newest Global Manufacturing Hub

At this pivotal moment for global AI infrastructure, Wistron is drawing on decades of global manufacturing experience to expand its footprint in Texas, a state with a well-established ecosystem for logistics, talent recruitment, and advanced manufacturing. The new D1 facility produces the NVIDIA GB300 Grace Blackwell Ultra Superchip and soon, the NVIDIA Vera Rubin Superchip — critical to powering the next generation of AI computing. The new Fort Worth facility strengthens a critical upstream layer of the AI infrastructure supply chain by expanding domestic capacity to assemble and test NVIDIA AI systems. These servers can be integrated into NVIDIA DSX infrastructure, with DSX providing the common architecture and technologies needed to deploy and operate energy-efficient AI factories at scale.

One-Stop Operational Ecosystem Strengthens U.S. AI Supply Chain Resilience

Behind every breakthrough in AI computing lies the manufacturing capability to scale it. Wistron is expanding its AI server production capabilities from Taiwan to the United States, guided by a vision of precision, efficiency, and sustainability. This reflects a broader industry shift: AI leadership is determined not only by technological breakthroughs, but also by the operational capability to transform innovation into high-volume production with consistent quality, supply chain resilience, and predictable delivery. By establishing AI infrastructure manufacturing capacity in the United States, Wistron is building a one-stop operational ecosystem spanning manufacturing and after-sales service — shortening delivery timelines and customer support cycles, strengthening supply chain resilience, and laying the foundation for long-term competitive advantage as AI infrastructure continues to scale.

Partnering with NVIDIA to Pioneer a New Model for Smart Manufacturing and Energy Optimization

As the era of physical AI begins, Wistron is extending its smart manufacturing capabilities to the United States, creating a new model for AI infrastructure production built on digital manufacturing, energy optimization, and local operations. Jensen Huang said: "The largest infrastructure buildout in history is underway. Demand for AI factories—the engine of this next industrial revolution—is incredible, and they must be produced everywhere. Together, NVIDIA and Wistron are restoring US advanced manufacturing capacity in Texas, creating skilled jobs and strengthening America's AI supply chain." As demand for advanced manufacturing grows in Texas, smarter planning of production loads and energy use will give the plant greater control and flexibility over its electricity needs.

Turning Global Experience into Scalable AI Infrastructure

Simon Lin stressed that the speed the AI era demands comes with its own responsibility. "In the AI era, the pressure of speed is also a form of responsibility," Lin said. "We don't just need to build fast; we need to build right."

The Fort Worth plant will serve as the core engine of Wistron's U.S. manufacturing operations, the company said, connecting its global production network with ecosystem partners as it scales advanced AI manufacturing. Wistron said that the investment reflects efforts to deepen its technical capabilities, strengthen the resilience and efficiency of global supply chains, and support the next phase of AI infrastructure development.

About Wistron:

Wistron Corporation is a leading global technology service provider delivering advanced ICT products, AI infrastructure, and manufacturing solutions to technology brands worldwide. With more than 63,000 employees across North America, Europe, and Asia, Wistron continues to expand its AI, cloud, and advanced manufacturing capabilities to support the next generation of intelligent computing. For more information about Wistron, please visit the official website at www.wistron.com. Additional information about the event is available on the event website.

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SOURCE Wistron Corporation