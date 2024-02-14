WIT Raises Series A Led By McCarthy Capital To Supercharge Digital Experiences For Sports Teams And Brands

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WIT , the digital activation platform across sports and entertainment, announced today that it has closed a round of funding led by McCarthy Capital out of their Emerging Growth strategy.

Vaidhy Murti founded WIT in 2021 as a platform for sports teams to create immersive fan experiences to digitally engage with fans. Over the last two years, WIT has powered some of the most exciting experiences in sports - from viral campaigns featured on ESPN and Sunday Night Football, to a custom arcade-style game mirroring the NFL's Emmy Award-winning Super Bowl LVII halftime commercial.

WIT's rapid growth demonstrates the evolution of an industry that is being dynamically transformed by technology. In a world where building direct customer relationships is paramount, WIT's turnkey platform augments marketing capabilities and fosters deeper connections. WIT provides the ability to launch sleek, branded campaigns at scale in a matter of minutes that are designed to engage consumers while capturing valuable first-party data. "We are excited to partner with the management team of WIT," said Matt Breunsbach, Managing Director at McCarthy Capital. "WIT enables sports and entertainment companies to create digital activations to increase fandom. The company has experienced impressive growth since inception and has an innovative Fan AI product launch on the horizon. We look forward to supporting WIT's growth and continued efforts to become the leading digital activation platform."

WIT will use the new funding to scale its operations, fuel product innovation, invest in new verticals, and expand the team. "We are incredibly excited to partner with McCarthy Capital to continue to push the boundaries of fan engagement", said Vaidhy Murti, Founder & CEO of WIT. "We are in the early stages of a digital revolution, and this investment will empower us to further deepen our commitment to our people and our partners. Our exponential growth has been made possible by our incredible team members and dedication to excellence, and we're only just getting started."

About WIT

WIT offers a digital activation platform that powers some of the most exciting, turnkey experiences in sports and entertainment. WIT's supercharged experiences elevate marketing efforts, enhance brand partnerships, capture first-party data and drive revenue. Partners include numerous venues, leagues and teams across the NFL, NHL, NBA, WNBA, MLB, MLS, NWSL, and NCAA. Learn more by visiting WIT's website and LinkedIn .

About McCarthy Capital

McCarthy Partners Management, LLC is a registered investment advisor that conducts business as McCarthy Capital. McCarthy Capital, headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, is focused exclusively on lower middle-market companies. For more than 35 years, the McCarthy organization has been partnering with founders, families, and exceptional management teams to support the growth of their companies. More information about McCarthy Capital can be obtained at https://www.mccarthycapital.com .

Contact: Will Bryan, [email protected]

SOURCE WIT