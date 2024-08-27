With 1 in 10 High School Youth Using E-Cigarettes, New Campaign Empowers Parents to Start the Conversation Early to Protect Their Kids

As students go back to school, the American Lung Association and the Ad Council inspire parents to talk to their kids about the risks of vaping

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Lung Association and the Ad Council are launching a new national campaign to help parents of kids 10-14 years old understand that they're the best person to talk to their children about the dangers of vaping. The campaign includes "You're The Best Person" creative assets in broadcast, radio, digital, social, out-of-home and print, developed pro bono by creative agency Hill Holliday.

According to the American Lung Association, 2.1 million kids use e-cigarettes and 4,000 kids start vaping every day. Despite the prevalence of youth vaping, many parents aren't aware of the risks associated with e-cigarettes, such as, one vape can contain the same amount of nicotine as a pack of cigarettes, and nicotine exposure during adolescence can harm the developing brain and lead to a lifetime of addiction to tobacco products.

"Youth vaping continues to be a serious public health concern across the U.S., and it is disheartening that so many teens are addicted to these dangerous products," said Harold Wimmer, president and CEO of the American Lung Association. "Based on our decades of experience in tobacco control, we know that it is key to prevent youth from starting to use tobacco products in the first place. That's why this new campaign in partnership with the Ad Council is critical in our work to educate parents and protect teens from the health impacts of vaping."

Developed by creative agency Hill Holliday, new "You're The Best Person" creative highlights the nostalgic ways that Gen X and Millennial parents received health-related messages growing up to reinforce the idea that parents are the best people to speak to their kids about tough topics like vaping. The "Narrator" and "Sitcom" videos highlight how parents can start these conversations, including emphasizing the importance of talking to children in an open and clear dialogue about the dangers of vaping.

"Vaping is one of those issues that's been normalized. We wanted to point out the real health risks of vaping and do so in a way that someone might even pay attention to," said Dave Weist, chief creative officer at Hill Holliday. "Still, this campaign is directed to the parents. When it comes to having a conversation about vaping, don't let someone else do that job. The best person to talk to your kid about vaping is you."

The PSAs will appear nationwide in time and space donated by the media, across all advertising formats: broadcast, radio, digital, social, out-of-home and print. To further extend the reach of this message and educate parents on how to talk to their kids about the dangers of vaping, the campaign will also feature posts from a diverse roster of social media influencers, including healthcare professionals and family influencers, to reach parents and remind them that they are the best person to talk to their kids about the dangers of vaping.

"Our ongoing partnership with the Lung Association continues to bring critical awareness to the youth vaping crisis nationwide," said Heidi Arthur, chief campaign development officer at the Ad Council. "Using the power of humor and nostalgia, our latest work reminds parents everywhere that no one can connect with their child like they can – especially when it comes to talking about the dangers of e-cigarettes."

The campaign encourages parents to visit TalkAboutVaping.org for resources to help them speak to their kids about vaping, including a "Get the Facts" page and step-by-step conversation guide.

Since the campaign's launch in 2020, there have been more than 5.5 million visits to the campaign website. Parents who have seen at least one campaign PSA are 30% more likely to have spoken to their kids about the dangers of vaping, compared to parents who have not seen the campaign PSAs. The campaign has received more than $98.9 million in donated media support and over 10.5 billion impressions across television, radio, print, out-of-home and digital media.

