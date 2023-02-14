With $135 Million ARR and ~$6 Billion Gross Merchandise Volume, Mirakl Celebrates Another Record Year in 2022

ARR increased to $135 million in 2022, consistent with last 3 years' CAGR at ∼ 40%

Record ∼$6 billion in GMV spent on marketplace and dropship through Mirakl Platform

Expansion of Mirakl's market-leading suite with the acquisition of Target2Sell, launch of Mirakl Payout, and introduction of Mirakl Ads

400+ active clients around the world

BOSTON and PARIS, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mirakl, the leading SaaS solution to power scalable, profitable eCommerce growth, today announced the company generated $135 million in Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) in 2022. This growth is consistent with the last three years ARR CAGR at ∼40%. A record number of leading brands joined Mirakl's customer roster and launched new Mirakl-powered Marketplaces worldwide last year, including B&Q, Lyreco, Macy's, Sonepar and Superdrug. This success is evidence of the rapid global adoption of platform business models and the continued growth of the marketplace category that Mirakl created and definitively leads, with ∼$6 billion transacted on marketplace and dropship through Mirakl Platform last year (+43% year-over-year).

Businesses with platform models (including marketplaces and dropship) outperformed their peers by every measure last year, whether as platform operators, sellers, or technology partners. Year-over-year (YoY) marketplace and dropship sales on Mirakl Platform increased by 49% in Europe and 47% in North America in 2022. In B2C, sales through Mirakl Platform continued their steady upward trajectory, growing by +38% YoY. In B2B industries, sales through Mirakl Platform gained a strong momentum with GMV increasing +76% YoY. This sustained growth demonstrates the continued impact and potential for platform models across industries.

Co-CEOs statement

"There's no other solution on the market that enables what enterprises need to be successful: profitable digital growth in all angles of commerce, from platform models like marketplace and dropship to personalization and payment. Look no further than the remarkable growth of Mirakl's exceptional clients, whose businesses are thriving today because of the power of the platform economy. This momentum is expected to accelerate into 2023 and beyond," said Philippe Corrot, co-founder and co-CEO, Mirakl.

"2022 saw Mirakl entering new markets, unlocking a record number of new customers, and offering new products that empower businesses to supercharge their growth. In 2023, our message to the market is clear: the winners are being determined right now, and they're the ones who are embracing the platform revolution, in all of its forms," added Adrien Nussenbaum, co-founder and co-CEO, Mirakl.

Strengthening Mirakl's lead as technology partner of choice to drive digital growth

Mirakl has always been very disciplined in its capital allocation, and generating sustainable revenues has always been the way to finance innovation and international expansion.

In 2022, Mirakl expanded its market-leading suite with the introduction of Mirakl Ads, acquisition of Mirakl Target2Sell, and launch of Mirakl Payout:

Transforming the retail media market with Mirakl Ads: A next-generation retail media solution to monetize traffic & data and capture more profitable revenue, working seamlessly for both marketplaces and first-party eCommerce.

A next-generation retail media solution to monetize traffic & data and capture more profitable revenue, working seamlessly for both marketplaces and first-party eCommerce. Enhancing the customer experience and boosting sales with Mirakl Target2Sell: Personalized, intelligent recommendations and optimized search rankings & results, powered by Mirakl AI, ensure the right products always get the right visibility.

Personalized, intelligent recommendations and optimized search rankings & results, powered by Mirakl AI, ensure the right products always get the right visibility. Accelerating time to market and optimizing the seller experience with Mirakl Payout: A globally compliant payout solution that reduces the complexity of seller onboarding and payment, so that you can launch faster, attract top sellers and accelerate growth.

Mirakl also advanced the technical and product leadership of the industry-defining Mirakl Platform, the only solution that makes it possible to scale marketplace and dropship, separately or unified, on a single platform. With the introduction of One Creditor, Mirakl Platform now offers even more options to accelerate speed, scale, agility and profitability. New features like AI-powered product data mapping, customer care intelligence, and advanced pricing make it possible to bring unmatched scale to a platform business.

The Mirakl Connect ecosystem continued its rapid expansion in 2022, with the number of qualified sellers on Mirakl Connect increasing by 85%. New FastTrack Onboarding, catalog matching, and customer care dashboard make it even easier for businesses to find, onboard, and manage thousands of pre-vetted, high-quality sellers. Last year, Mirakl collaborated with more than 60 best-in-market partner solutions and saw the successful development of 16 new pre-built connectors, helping hundreds of platforms and thousands of sellers scale operations & add new capabilities.

Accelerating the expansion of Mirakl's global business

In 2022, Mirakl brought the profitability and scale of platform businesses to Japanese enterprises, opening a new office in Japan through a strategic partnership with Japan Cloud.

Mirakl continued to expand its team of industry-leading experts last year, with global headcount expanding by 22% in 2022. The company also announced the executive recruitments of:

Jean-Gabriel de Mourgues , EVP Mirakl Connect & Growth Solutions

, EVP Mirakl Connect & Growth Solutions Eric Heurtaux , Group Chief Financial Officer

, Group Chief Financial Officer Alex Hase , GM & EVP Sales for Americas & ANZ

, GM & EVP Sales for Americas & ANZ Patrick Houry , Group Chief Human Resources Officer

Mirakl deepened its investment in creating an exceptional place to work in 2022, becoming Great Place to Work certified in both France and the United States, as well as receiving HappyTrainees certification.

To keep up with Mirakl's latest business developments and updates, follow the Mirakl blog , LinkedIn , Twitter , and YouTube .

GMV geographical split



GMV % YoY change EMEA 63 % +49 % AMERICAS & APAC 37 % +34 % Total 100 % +43 %

GMV industry split



% GMV YoY change B2C 84 % +38 % B2B 16 % +76 % Total 100 % +43 %

About Mirakl

Mirakl is the SaaS solution chosen by leading enterprises worldwide to manage their marketplace and dropship business. Mirakl's intuitive, secure and scalable technology powers profitable digital growth in all angles of commerce – from platform models to personalization and payments. Platforms are the new competitive advantage in eCommerce, and market leaders like ABB, Astore by AccorHotels, Best Buy Canada, Carrefour, Catch, Changi Airport, Darty, The Kroger Co., Leroy Merlin, Macy's Inc., Maisons du Monde, and Toyota Material Handling, partner with Mirakl to win in the changing eCommerce landscape. For more information: www.mirakl.com.

Media Contacts:

Maya Pattison

Vice President, Corporate Marketing

[email protected]

+1-844-264-7255

Hugo Weber

External communications Director, EMEA

[email protected]

+33(0)6 33 53 50 19

SOURCE Mirakl