With $177 Million of Federal Aid on the Way, Oakland City Workers Call on Mayor to Invest it in Public Services

"Federal relief can help Oakland residents weather the storm, while we ask big corporations and developers to start paying their fair share in the long term," said Liz Ortega, Executive Secretary-Treasurer of the Alameda Labor Council, AFL-CIO . "The $177 million should be used to invest in vital city services and build a bridge towards a just economic recovery for everyone in Oakland."

In light of this anticipated revenue for the City of Oakland, frontline city workers call on Mayor Libby Schaaf to take the following steps:

Rehire laid off frontline city workers, reopen all shuttered fire stations, and prevent any closures going forward. Work with the City Council to create a just recovery by protecting and strengthening Oakland's social services and the frontline city workers who provide them. Cease spreading false alarm about the City's fiscal status.

CMEA represents the City's confidential management employees.

IAFF Local 55 represents the sworn men and women of the Oakland Fire Department.

IBEW Local 1245 represents the electricians for the City of Oakland.

IFPTE Local 21 represents nearly 1,000 employees of the City of Oakland.

SEIU 1021 represents more than 2,000 City of Oakland workers.

