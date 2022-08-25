With 2.8% CAGR, Air Audit Equipment Market Size to Hit USD 12,850 Million by 2032 | Report by Future Market Insights, Inc.

North America Air Audit Equipment Market is projected to hold about 31% of the global share. Air Energy, US Equipment, SKF, Northern Dock Systems Inc., and ANGSTROM PTE LTD, are some of the eminent players in the market

NEWARK, Del., Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global air audit equipment market is expected to witness a lucrative growth opportunity with an advancing CAGR of 2.8% across the forecast period of 2022-2032. The market is anticipated to reach US$ 9,749 Mn in 2022 and surpass US$ 12,850 Mn by 2032.

The pharmaceutical and healthcare industry has witnessed a significant growth requirement for the air audit equipment market. The ability of this equipment is to provide highly purified compressed air for product drying, material handling, nitrogen generation, and table coating. Attributing to these factors, the air audit equipment market is likely to witness skyrocketing growth in the future.

Key Takeaways

Several benefits of air audit equipment such as speeding up the production process by improving the inefficient equipment, providing safety to the workers, and operating at the highest performance are collectively propelling growth in the market.

In order to ensure clean and dry air quality, rapid technological advancements have been made in the air audit equipment market and the introduction of environment-friendly equipment is gradually taking over the global market, driving growth and future scopes of the market.

The surge in the geriatric population and rising cases of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases among the masses are expected to witness a significant increase in recent years.

Widespread adoption of air audit equipment is taking place due to an increase in product utilization in the food & beverage industry for air cleaning containers prior to product packaging and filling. Such changing market trends are expected to fuel market growth.

To improve the life cycle of pneumatic devices, it is crucial to inhale clean and dry compressed air due to which there is a surge in demand for air audit equipment in the global market.

Attributing the wide range of applications of air audit equipment in a conveyor belt, jackhammers, paint sprayers, robotics arms, and drills is a driving agent for the market. In addition to that, energy efficiency and cost friendliness are other factors propelling growth in the market.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the key companies profiled in the full version of the report comprise Elgi Equipments Ltd., Emerson, Donaldson Company Inc., Alpha Pure, Beko Technologies, BOGE Compressors, Nessco Pressure Systems, Forbes Marshall, SMC Corporation, AIRFILTER ENGINEERING, Peerless Energy Systems, HTE Technologies, Air Energy, US Equipment, SKF, Northern Dock Systems Inc., ANGSTROM PTE LTD., HTE Technologies, MGM Industrial Solutions, AireTex Compressor, Bauer Group, BelAire Compressors, Cook Compression, Compressor Products International (CPI), Frank Compressors, Galaxy Auto Stationary Equipment Co. Ltd., Gast Manufacturing Inc.

The key market players are focusing on improving their production facilities and machinery's effectiveness and efficiency. In addition to that, increased research and development activities in the sector are expected to launch original air compressors. The surge in industrialization in developing countries is likely to augment growth in the market.

More Insights into the Air Audit Equipment Market

North America is anticipated to be the dominant market by possessing around 31% of the global market share and it is presently acknowledged as a prominent air audit equipment market. The region is expecting a higher sales perspective due to the product integration with innovative technology.

Europe is expected to showcase positive growth opportunities across the assessment period by accounting for a revenue of 27% in the global market. The rising consumer focus on energy efficiency and user-friendliness is likely to drive market growth.

The surge in sales of new products is witnessed in the market due to rising advancements in compliance standards in the European market. The global air audit equipment market size is expected to bolster over the forecast period due to the favorable regulations implemented by the European Union regarding the operational efficiency of the compressors.

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to portray positive growth opportunities in the global air audit equipment market, attributed to the hike in demand for air compressors in multiple industries including food & beverage, manufacturing, oil & gas, and home appliances in the region. These factors are likely to excel in global market size.

Key Segments Profiled in the Air Audit Equipment Market Survey

By Equipment Type:

Particle Counter

Oil Vapor Measurement

Pressure Meter

Flow Meter

Differential Pressure Meter

Leak Detector

Energy Meter

Dew Point Meter

By End User:

Automotive

Oil & Gas

Food & Beverage

Power Generation

Mining

Chemical & Petrochemical Plants

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

MEA

Europe

