With 2020 Almost in the Rearview Mirror, Hertz Reflects on Year of Safety, Support and Giving Back

"As a company that has served thousands of cities and neighborhoods for more than a century, it's a part of our Hertz culture and heritage to provide caring service and build up our communities during times of need," said Hertz President and CEO Paul Stone. "Despite the COVID-related challenges this year, we've maintained our priority to care for our customers and communities where we operate, which has been possible because of the incredible support of our employees."

Caring for Communities

As COVID-19 gripped communities around the world, Hertz stepped in to provide safe and reliable transportation. The company helped people get safely to polling places this year by offering a free rental day on Election Day and provided complimentary vehicles in cities around the world to frontline workers, including $2 million worth of free month-long car rentals to more than 2,000 New York City healthcare workers.

When Team Rubicon, a veteran-led disaster and humanitarian relief organization, needed more vehicles to carry out its storm and coronavirus relief efforts this year, Hertz supported its partnership by providing more than $900,000 in in-kind rentals, helping communities across the U.S. receive much-needed assistance.

"As COVID-19 paralyzed communities across the country earlier this year, Team Rubicon put measures in place to ensure safety in all of our disaster operations and pivoted to add new missions to meet critical needs caused by the pandemic," said Art delaCruz, President and Chief Operating Officer of Team Rubicon. "Hertz joined us quickly in this fight, more committed than ever to make sure our volunteers, known as Greyshirts, could safely and swiftly travel to our neighbors in need. In 2020, with Hertz's support across 373 operations in disaster and COVID operations, we were able to help 9.7 million people in vulnerable populations. From disasters, to supporting feeding operations or medical testing in remote areas across the country, Hertz was there with us."

Hertz also donated a limited-edition custom 2020 Hertz-Hendrick Motorsports Camaro ZL1 this year to be auctioned at premier auto auction event in 2021 to support its longtime charitable partner, the Jack & Jill Late Stage Cancer Foundation (JAJF). The proceeds will help JAJF further its mission since 2006 to treat families who have a parent diagnosed with terminal cancer to WOW Experiences®.

"This donation should yield tremendous support for JAJF and is yet another example of Hertz's compassion and belief in the importance of helping families take a break from cancer to create cherished memories together," said Jon Albert, Founder and CEO of JAJF. "We salute the goodwill and hospitality of Hertz and appreciate their continued partnership, which helps us bring more smiles and joy to families fighting cancer."

Gold Standard Service

Around the world, Hertz maintained its commitment to delivering industry-leading service while navigating a dramatically different travel landscape for much of 2020. At the onset of the pandemic, Hertz raised the bar on its high standards for safety and cleanliness and introduced Hertz Gold Standard Clean – a 15-point process that concludes with every car being sealed after it has been thoroughly cleaned and sanitized, which is a first-of-its-kind practice in the car rental industry.

Hertz also launched new mobile app features this year to facilitate a touchless rental experience, complementing existing touchless solutions offered through its free-to-join Hertz Gold Plus Rewards loyalty program, such as counter bypass and eReturn.

Hertz's efforts to ensure customers' safety and satisfaction helped it earn numerous awards and recognition in the travel industry this year.

"I'm honored our friends in the travel industry and our loyal customers continue to value and recognize our efforts to provide gold standard service this year," said Stone "We have our Hertz employees to thank for these accolades as they go the extra mile to ensure a safe, fast and easy car rental experience for our customers worldwide."

For the second consecutive year, Hertz earned the No. 1 ranking for Customer Satisfaction in the J.D. Power 2020 North America Rental Car Satisfaction Study. Additionally, Hertz ranked highest in several key categories of the study, including the reservation process, pick-up process and overall vehicle satisfaction.

Further underscoring its superior service, Hertz earned the title of Leading Car Rental Company in more than 40 countries and regions in the 2020 World Travel Awards and received the highest distinction of World's Leading Car Rental Company. Hertz also won Global Traveler's annual Leisure Lifestyle Award for car rental for the third consecutive year and the Women's Choice Award® for America's Most Recommended™ Car Rental Brand for the eighth consecutive year as well as in the categories of Best Overall Customer Service, Business Travel and Loyalty Program.

Once again, Hertz's top-rated loyalty program was awarded by FlyerTalk, the popular online community of frequent travelers. For the ninth consecutive year, Hertz Gold Plus Rewards was voted Best Car Rental Rewards Program in every geographic region in the world and awards for Outstanding Member Benefit in the Americas for Hertz Ultimate Choice and in Europe/Africa for Five Star and President's Circle elite status.

