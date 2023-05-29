With 43.2% CAGR, Global CAR-T Cell Therapy Market Size Envisaged to reach USD 118,680.68 Million By 2032: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A latest research report [115+] pages with 360-Degree visibility, titled "CAR-T Cell Therapy Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Target Antigen (CD19/CD22, BCMA, and Others); By Indication; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032" published by Polaris Market Research in its research repository.

"According to research report, the global car-t cell therapy market size/share was valued at USD 3,010.24 Million in 2022 and is expected to touch USD 118,680.68 Million By 2032, growing at a CAGR of 43.2% during the forecast period."

What is CAR-T Cell Therapy? How Big is CAR-T Cell Therapy Market Size?

Report Overview

CAR-T cell therapy, known as Chimeric antigen receptor, is a ground-breaking new component in cancer treatment. It treats specific cancers by turning your T-cells into more effective cancer-fighting machines. This treatment has shown considerable promise in curing some types of blood cancers by using your own immune cells to combat cancer, resulting in increased demand for the CAR-T cell therapy market.

With CAR-T cell treatment, immune cells named T cells are taken out of the blood and given a new gene that makes them capable of identifying cancer. The T cells are injected back into the circulation once the gene has been added, where they multiply and start a range of immunological reactions meant to kill the cancer cells. It treats particular types of cancer like pediatric leukemia, lymphoma, and adult leukemia.

Request Sample Copy of CAR-T Cell Therapy Market Research Report @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/car-t-cell-therapy-market/request-for-sample

(The sample of this report is readily available on request. The report sample contains a brief introduction to the research report, Table of Contents, Graphical introduction of regional analysis, Top players in the market with their revenue analysis and our research methodology.)

Our Sample Report May Includes:

2032 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis.

115+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research).

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request.

2023 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends.

Includes Updated List of table & figures.

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Amgen Inc. (US)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (US)

Bluebird Bio (US)

Caribou Biosciences Inc. (US)

Celgene Corporation

Cellectis

Celyad

Gilead Sciences Inc.

Intellia Therapeutics

Johnson & Johnson

Merck KGaA

Nanjing Legend Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Noile-Immune Biotech

Novartis International AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.

Servier Laboratories

For Additional Information on Key Players, Request to Download Sample Pages Here: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/car-t-cell-therapy-market/request-for-sample

Key Growth Driving Factors

Increased Prevalence of Cancer: During the projection period, the number of patient assistance programs, government initiatives to raise cancer awareness, and growing cancer prevalence all contributed to the CAR-T cell therapy market growth.

During the projection period, the number of patient assistance programs, government initiatives to raise cancer awareness, and growing cancer prevalence all contributed to the CAR-T cell therapy market growth. Identification of CAR-T Therapy Potential: The potential of CAR-T cell therapy has been acknowledged by biotechnology companies, major pharmaceutical businesses, and academic associations, who have invested greatly in this field. These investments seek to increase manufacturing capacity, accelerate R&D, and increase access to CAR-T therapy for more patients.

The potential of CAR-T cell therapy has been acknowledged by biotechnology companies, major pharmaceutical businesses, and academic associations, who have invested greatly in this field. These investments seek to increase manufacturing capacity, accelerate R&D, and increase access to CAR-T therapy for more patients. Increased Investments: The market has made great progress due to increased investment, with various medicines getting regulatory authorization and going on sale. The additional funding is anticipated to accelerate CAR-T therapy development and commercialization, opening the door for more effective and individualized cancer treatments.

Request for a Discount on this Report Before Purchase @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/car-t-cell-therapy-market/request-for-discount-pricing

Recent Trends Influencing the Market

Innovative Approach: Major companies have recently increased their CAR-T cell treatment business investments. A new cancer treatment method called CAR-T (Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell) therapy involves altering a patient's immune cells to find and kill cancer cells.

Major companies have recently increased their CAR-T cell treatment business investments. A new cancer treatment method called CAR-T (Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell) therapy involves altering a patient's immune cells to find and kill cancer cells. Major Priority of Investments: The investments have focused on streamlining production methods, increasing clinical trials, and enhancing CAR-T therapy's scalability and economic feasibility. Major corporations also invest in partnerships and collaborations with smaller biotech firms to exploit their expertise and advanced technology in CAR-T development.

Segmental Analysis

CD19/CD22 Holds the Greatest Market Share

CD19/CD22 dominates the Car-T cell therapy market share. Impressive clinical results have been seen with CD19-targeted CAR-T therapy when treating specific forms of lymphoma and leukemia. They have received regulatory approval and have proven effective in causing patient remission.

The market dynamics are evolving, and the development of BCMA-targeted CAR-T treatments for multiple myeloma has attracted much interest. Myeloma cells strongly express BCMA, which makes it a desirable target for CAR-T cell treatment. BCMA-targeted CAR-T treatments have demonstrated excellent response rates and long-lasting remissions in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma in early clinical trials, which have yielded encouraging findings.

Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL) Holds the Largest Share

DLBCL is one of the most prevalent types of non-Hodgkin lymphoma and is characterized by rapidly growing tumors of B-cell origin. It is a significant indication in the CAR-T cell therapy market and holds a considerable market share.

The use of CAR-T cell therapy in treating DLBCL has delivered encouraging results. CAR-T therapy improves the immune system's capacity to identify and destroy cancer cells by genetically altering a patient's own T cells to express CARs that target particular proteins in cancer cells.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/car-t-cell-therapy-market/inquire-before-buying

(Inquire a report quote OR available discount offers to the sales team before purchase.)

CAR-T Cell Therapy Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 118,680.68 Million Market size value in 2023 USD 4,674.30 Million Expected CAGR Growth 43.2% from 2023 – 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Top Market Players Amgen Inc. (US), Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (US), Bluebird Bio (US), Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (US), Celgene Corporation, Cellectis, Celyad, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Intellia Therapeutics, Johnson & Johnson, Merck KGaA, Nanjing Legend Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Noile-Immune Biotech, Novartis International AG, Pfizer Inc., Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., Servier Laboratories. Segments Covered By Target Antigen, By Indication, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographical Overview

North America : A growing number of cancer patients and the development of the biotech industry in North America are likely to make the region the leader in the worldwide CAR-T cell treatment industry. The number of cancer cases in North America is rising, driving demand for cancer treatments there.

A growing number of cancer patients and the development of the biotech industry in are likely to make the region the leader in the worldwide CAR-T cell treatment industry. The number of cancer cases in is rising, driving demand for cancer treatments there. European Countries: The CAR-T treatment market will expand quickly due to changing European market trends and the rising adoption of suitable technology. The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) gave Kymriah and Yescarta favorable reviews, making them the first medications funded by the EMA's Priority Medicines (PRIME) program. As a result, an increase in CAR-T cell therapy market size is anticipated.

Browse the Detail Report "CAR-T Cell Therapy Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Target Antigen (CD19/CD22, BCMA, and Others); By Indication; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032" with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/car-t-cell-therapy-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: [email protected]

Recent Developments

Seattle Genetics, Inc. and Merck teamed together in September 2020 for two strategic oncology trials to create cures for various malignancies. Individuals with melanoma with lymph node involvement following surgery will receive Merck's KEYTRUDA as adjuvant therapy as part of the agreement.

for two strategic oncology trials to create cures for various malignancies. Individuals with melanoma with lymph node involvement following surgery will receive Merck's KEYTRUDA as adjuvant therapy as part of the agreement. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. and Bayer AG partnered in December 2020 to create mesothelin-targeted CAR T-cell treatments for solid tumors. By progressing ATA2271 for treating malignant pleural mesothelioma and non-small-cell lung cancer, this partnership established Atara as a top producer of allogeneic CAR-T cell therapy.

Key Questions Answered in The Report

What are the driving factors for the growth of the market?

Who are the CAR-T cell therapy market key players?

What is the estimated industry size of CAR-T cell therapy?

How big is the CAR-T cell therapy industry?

What will be the CAGR of the CAR-T cell therapy market?

Which is the largest regional market for CAR-T cell therapy?

What's their company profile, product information, and contact information?

What is market chain analysis by upstream raw materials and downstream industry?

What are the challenges and opportunities?

Polaris Market Research has segmented the CAR-T Cell Therapy market report based on target antigen, indication, and region:

By Target Antigen Outlook

CD19/CD22

BCMA (B-Cell Maturation Antigen)

Others (MUC16, L1CAM, ROR1, EGFRvIII, PSCA, NKR-2, IL13Ra2, LewisY)

By Indication Outlook

DLBCL

ALL

CLL

MM

FL

Mastozytosis

Myeloid Fibrosis

MLL

Thymic Cancer

Glioblastoma

AML

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada )

(U.S., ) Europe ( France , Germany , UK, Italy , Netherlands , Spain , Russia )

( , , UK, , , , ) Asia Pacific ( Japan , China , India , Malaysia , Indonesia , South Korea )

( , , , , , ) Latin America ( Brazil , Mexico , Argentina )

( , , ) Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, Israel , South Africa )

Browse More Research Reports:

Countertops Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/countertops-market

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/countertops-market Brazil Frozen Food Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/brazil-frozen-food-market

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/brazil-frozen-food-market Canada Tactical Data Link Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/canada-tactical-data-link-market

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/canada-tactical-data-link-market Sterility Testing Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/sterility-testing-market

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/sterility-testing-market A2 Dairy Products Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/a2-dairy-products-market

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/a2-dairy-products-market Renewable Methanol Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/renewable-methanol-market

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/renewable-methanol-market Lubricant Additives Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/lubricant-additives-market

About Polaris Market Research:

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR's clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR's diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semi-conductors and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR's customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high growth markets, emerging business environments and latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR's customers.

Contact:

Likhil G

30 Wall Street

8th Floor,

New York City, NY 10005,

United States

Phone: +1-929 297-9727

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | twitter

Blog: https://polarismarketresearch.medium.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1316207/Polaris_Market_Research_Logo.jp

SOURCE Polaris Market Research