With $500,000 Grant to University of Arizona, SPIE Launches $2.5 Million Program

The new program will support optics-and-photonics-based education and the future of the industry by contributing up to $500,000 per award to college and university programs with optics and photonics degrees or other SPIE-mission-allied disciplines. The SPIE contribution to the University of Arizona, matched by a factor of three with funds donated by James C. Wyant and his family, names a $2-million-endowed faculty chair. SPIE encourages qualified institutions to establish future endowments with the Society, structuring funds to ensure perpetual or long-term availability for teaching and research.

"We partner with educators and universities to advance light-based research, technology, and applications for the betterment of the human condition," said SPIE CEO Kent Rochford. "As a not-for-profit educational charity, SPIE is uniquely positioned to devote resources that create a larger pipeline of scientists and engineers knowledgeable about optics."

"The proposal to fund an endowed chair generated a terrific reaction from the SPIE Board of Directors," said SPIE President Jim Oschmann. "We look forward to creating multiple new endowments with our colleagues at educational institutions across our community."

"SPIE has long been a vigorous supporter of the College," said Thomas Koch, dean of the James C. Wyant College of Optical Sciences at the University of Arizona. "Now we can generate even more talent to fuel innovations in optics and photonics."

