With 60 Days to Go, Who Stands Up for Veterans?

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With exactly two months to go until Election Day, the Coalition for American Veterans issued the following statement:

"Last month, both the Republicans and Democrats held their national conventions. Along with millions of Americans, we watched both conventions. Our main concern? Which party, and which candidate, will stand up for America's veterans?

"The Democratic convention was quite disappointing. It was a bland and boring affair, with too many personal attacks on the President and too little attention to issues of concern to Veterans and all Americans. If the Biden-Harris ticket is elected, we fear that it would mark a return to the Obama-Biden policies of neglect, disrespect, and mistreatment of America's Veterans.

"In contrast, the Republican convention featured many ordinary American citizens - Veterans, working people, farmers, small business owners, and families concerned about the increasing wave of looting, rioting, crime, and violence. Indeed, it was surreal to watch Biden, Harris, and the Democrats totally ignore this issue during their convention.

"Over the next 60 days, the American people will consider the alternatives, and they will make their choice in November. We at the Coalition for American Veterans are motivated by a desire to advance and protect the interests of our Veterans, America's heroes. We strongly believe there are many, many reasons to 'Say NO! to Joe' on November 3rd, and to reject the Biden-Harris ticket. But the decision is in the hands of the voters."

Between now and Election Day, the Coalition for American Veterans is conducting a grassroots outreach effort to stand up for Veterans' issues via videos, rallies, telephone town hall meetings, social media, phone calls, mailings, text messages, email alerts, and literature distribution.

SOURCE Coalition for American Veterans