With 7.3% CAGR, Global Specialty Gas Market Size/Share Projected to Touch USD 24.14 Billion By 2032: Exclusive Analysis by Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, July 25, 2023 -- A latest research report [115+] pages with 360-Degree visibility, titled "Specialty Gas Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product (High purity, Halogen, Nobel, Carbon, and Others); By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032"

"According to research report, the global specialty gas market size/share was valued at USD 11.96 Billion in 2022 and is expected to touch USD 24.14 Billion By 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period."

What are Specialty Gases? How Big is Specialty Gas Market Size & Share?

Report Overview

Specialty gases are ultra-high purity gases specifically formulated for instrument calibration, process control, and other industrial tasks. Specialty gases can either be pure gases or may be gas mixtures containing components at concentrations extending up to part per billion or even part per trillion. The exact composition of these gases depends on the application for which they're being used.

Specialty gases are often used in analytical methods like non-dispersive infrared (NDIR), and Fourier transform infrared (FTIR). Also, they're used to separate components of a mixture in liquid and gas chromatography. Specialty gases are often used with specialty equipment to ensure their quality isn't compromised through contact with sub-standard parts. The specialty gas market is experiencing substantial growth due to the growing adoption of these gases in several manufacturing, electronics, and healthcare applications.

Specialty Gas Market: Prominent Growth Driving Factors

Rising demand for electronic devices : With a surge in the need for electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets, and portable devices, the demand for specialty gases in semiconductor and display manufacturing processes has increased. The growing usage of electronic devices creates a favorable environment for the specialty gas market growth.

: With a surge in the need for electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets, and portable devices, the demand for specialty gases in semiconductor and display manufacturing processes has increased. The growing usage of electronic devices creates a favorable environment for the specialty gas market growth. Increasing need for high-performance electronic components: Specialty gases are crucial in several semiconductor fabrication processes, including etching, deposition, and cleaning. These gases are used to create controlled environments needed for making top-class microchips and electronic components. A surge in the demand for high-performance electronic devices and components drives the market's growth.

Specialty gases are crucial in several semiconductor fabrication processes, including etching, deposition, and cleaning. These gases are used to create controlled environments needed for making top-class microchips and electronic components. A surge in the demand for high-performance electronic devices and components drives the market's growth. The growing trend of miniaturization : The growing trend of miniaturization, which involves manufacturing ever smaller products and devices, and the development of high-end electronic components, require the use of sophisticated manufacturing methods. Specialty gases have applications in several precision manufacturing techniques like lithography to get the necessary quality and performance standards.

: The growing trend of miniaturization, which involves manufacturing ever smaller products and devices, and the development of high-end electronic components, require the use of sophisticated manufacturing methods. Specialty gases have applications in several precision manufacturing techniques like lithography to get the necessary quality and performance standards. Adoption of advanced technologies: Advanced technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), 5G, and the Internet of Things (IoT) require the usage of highly advanced semiconductor displays and devices. The increasing adoption of these novel technologies is expected to boost specialty gas market sales in the upcoming years.

Top Trends Influencing the Specialty Gas Market

Booming healthcare sector : Specialty gases are important in several medical applications, including therapies, diagnostics, and laboratory research. The booming healthcare sector, advancements in clinical treatments, and the need for accurate gas mixtures for medical devices contribute to the specialty gas market demand.

: Specialty gases are important in several medical applications, including therapies, diagnostics, and laboratory research. The booming healthcare sector, advancements in clinical treatments, and the need for accurate gas mixtures for medical devices contribute to the specialty gas market demand. Application of specialty gases in diverse sectors: Specialty gases have a wide range of applications in various sectors, including consumer electronics, analytical research, and oil & gas. These applications often require the usage of specific gas formulations, resulting in sustained demand for specialty gases.

Segmental Analysis

The carbon gases segment dominated the market in 2022

Based on product, the carbon gases segment accounted for the largest revenue share of the specialty gas market in 2022. And the segment is anticipated to continue its dominance over the forecast period. Carbon gases are widely used in several medical equipment and procedures, including Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) and ophthalmology. Also, the requirement for these gases is high in other sectors like healthcare, manufacturing, and electronics. The increasing application scope of carbon gases in instrument calibration and other industrial processes boosts the demand for these gases.

The healthcare segment registered the largest revenue share in 2022

By application, the healthcare segment held the highest revenue share in the specialty gas market in 2022. The healthcare industry requires the usage of several specialty gases, including medical air, medical helium, and medical nitrous oxide. These gases are needed for several medical procedures and applications. The rapid growth of the healthcare industry and a significant rise in healthcare expenditure by major economies worldwide are anticipated to be significant drivers for the segment's growth.

Specialty Gas Market: Report Scope & Segmentations

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 24.14 Billion Market size value in 2023 USD 12.79 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 7.3% from 2023 – 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 - 2032 Segments Covered By Product, By Application, By Region

Geographic Overview

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to witness rapid growth over the forecast period

The electronics sector in the Asia Pacific region is experiencing the highest growth rates in consumer electronics due to rising disposable incomes and growing demand for electronic products. The electronic manufacturing units in China experienced a huge year-on-year profit increase of 38.91%, contributing to the demand for specialty gas.

Additionally, Japan's electronics industry, which includes components, devices, and consumer equipment, experienced a production value surge of around 10% in 2021, according to the Japan Electronics and Information Technology Industries Association (JEITIA). This surge in Japan's electronics sector further supports the growth of the specialty gas market in Asia Pacific region.

Specialty Gas Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product (High purity, Halogen, Nobel, Carbon, and Others); By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: [email protected]

Recent Developments

In February 2023 , Germany -based chemical company Linde announced the development of an on-site complex in Beaumont, Texas . The new plant will supply clean nitrogen and hydrogen to OCI's new blue ammonia facility.

, -based chemical company Linde announced the development of an on-site complex in . The new plant will supply clean nitrogen and hydrogen to OCI's new blue ammonia facility. In February 2023 , American chemicals company Air Products unveiled its PRISM InertPro Nitrogen Membrane System. The new system is based on an innovative, flexible modular platform promoting efficient nitrogen applications.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the specialty gas market report based on product, application, and region:

By Product Outlook

High purity

Halogen

Nobel

Carbon

Others

By Application Outlook

Manufacturing

Institutional

Electronics

Healthcare

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada )

(U.S., ) Europe ( France , Germany , UK, Italy , Netherlands , Spain , Russia )

( , , UK, , , , ) Asia Pacific ( Japan , China , India , Malaysia , Indonesia , South Korea )

( , , , , , ) Latin America ( Brazil , Mexico , Argentina )

( , , ) Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, Israel , South Africa )

SOURCE Polaris Market Research