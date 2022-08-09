With 7.4% CAGR, Amino Acid Market Size to Worth Around USD 41.80 Billion by 2028, Says Brandessence Market Research

LONDON, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amino Acid Market was valued at USD 25.36 Billion in 2021 and expected to reach USD 41.80 Billion by 2028 with the CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period.

Amino Acid Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Plant Based, Animal Based), By Application (Animal Feed, Food And Dietary Supplements, Healthcare), By Product (Threonine, Tryptophan, L-Glutamate, Lysine, Methionine, Leucine, Iso-Leucine, Valine, Glutamine, Arginine, Glycine, Phenylalanine, Tyrosine, Citrulline, Creatine, Proline, Serine), Based On Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2028 - Increasing demand for amino acids as dietary supplements, rising use of amino acids in animal feed and growing availability of different types of amino acids are some of the major factors anticipated to drive the growth of Global Amino Acid Market.

Amino Acid Market: Market Scope

The global amino acid market has been expected to grow at a good rate in the coming years and the growth rate is expected to compound annually in the coming years. The factors which drive this market are the increase in the demand for the amino acids from the pharmaceuticals, food and nutraceutical industries. The amino acids can get synthesized through the chemical synthesis, protein hydrolysis or the microbiological methods. The choice of this methods depends upon the technology available and the raw material cost, characteristics of the market, cost of the fermentation running as opposed to the synthesis reaction and the method's environmental impact.

The methods of biotechnology often get utilized for the production of the amino acids. Though the biotechnology-based production is intensive in terms of capital, it plays a major role in the amino acid production. The modern biotechnology has been applied for increasing the production yield. The process of fermentation is applied to the production of most of the L-Amino acids. This is a method which uses this phenomenon under which the microorganisms convert these nutrients into many vital required components. The raw materials like syrups get added to the culture media of the microorganisms and the proliferating microorganisms may produce the amino acids. The enzymes play a major role in the production of the amino acids. through the process of fermentation.

Amino Acid Market: Competitive Analysis

Some of the major amino acid companies 2021 Ajinomoto Co., Inc., KYOWA HAKKO BIO CO., LTD., Evonik Industries AG, AMINO GmbH and Taiwan Amino Acids Co. Ltd. The global amino acid key players are going to work on the awareness of their products and finalizing their retail and supply chains to make their products more accessible.

Amino Acid Market: Segmentation Analysis

In terms of the raw material, it was the plant based segment which saw the biggest share of the revenue in the last few years and it will continue to see the greatest amount of growth with the preferences of the consumers rising towards the products that are sourced naturally. The plant sources include the sources such as peas, potato, corn and wheat. As of now, soybean is considered to be the biggest commercial source as it has great consumption and also large scale production. The soybean processes however have a major concern too as the amino composition often gets altered.

In terms of volume, the L-glutamate segment saw the greatest share in the market and will be maintaining the lead in the coming years. The segment is a non-essential amino acid which is extensively used in the form of a nutritional supplement and also as a flavor enhancer, feed additive and also for the manufacturing of the organic chemicals. In the sector of the food and beverage, it is known as seasoning salt and is used for improving the palatability of food.

In terms of the application, the dietary supplements application saw the greatest amount of growth and market share and it will be maintaining that as it is going to use this product for the industry of flavor enhancers, nutrition enhancer, alanine and glycine along with preservatives. This is also used as a taste and flavor enhancer.

By Type

Plant Based

Animal Based

By Application

Animal Feed

Food and Dietary Supplements

Healthcare

By Product

Threonine

Tryptophan

L-Glutamate

Lysine

Methionine

Leucine

Iso-Leucine

Valine

Glutamine

Arginine

Glycine

Phenylalanine

Tyrosine

Citrulline

Creatine

Proline

Serine

Amino Acid Market: Key Drivers

Amino acid growth drivers suggest growth because this is a product which is being used essentially in the dietary supplements due to the ability it has in treating the soreness of the muscles, sprains and the mental fatigue. The popularity is growing for the plant based raw materials like the soybean, corn and wheat and that is gaining popularity because of the higher concentration of the amino acids and availability. For maintaining a consistent supply of the raw materials for the production, the market has seen the major players adopt the forward and backward integration strategies which are aimed at securing the high quality and stable supply of the raw materials.

These are methods thorough which the market players are able to maintain a certainty with regard to the supply of the raw materials and that offers them the opportunity for developing the newer and more innovative products. The rising dietary supplements is going to bolster the expansion of the industry of healthcare in the countries like Mexico, China, the United States and India. This is going to propel the demand for the products in a longer run.

Amino Acid Market: Key Trends

Amino acid trends suggest that as the pandemic emerged, the amino acid world faced a major challenge due to the worldwide imposition of the lockdowns on the manufacturing industries which resulted in the disruptions of the supply chain. This further resulted in the demand and supply volatility of the amino acid products. Though, it did help the market as the people grew a little conscious about their health and started buying products which would help them in boosting their immunity. Amino acid 2022 looks positive for the market as people look forward to boosting their health and immunity as they grow more aware of their health.

Amino Acid Market: Regional Analysis

Amino acid statistics suggest that the Asia Pacific market will be leading this market in terms of the growth of revenue. The reason for this is the lifestyle changes which people want to bring in their diet in this region. There is a growth in the adoption of the healthy lifestyle. There is a rampant expansion of the end-use industries like the pharmaceutical, personal care as well as cosmetics industry.

The increasing production of the amino acids in this region and the growth in the exports of the feed additives from major countries like Japan and China is going to show growth in the coming years. Amino Acids are mainly used for treating the liver and cardiovascular diseases and reduce the breakdown and muscle fatigue. The population is exploding in the economies such as China and India and a large part of this population is young and that has resulted in the demand of the amino acids growing with every passing year.

On Special Requirement Amino Acid Market Report is also available for below region:

North America

U.S., Canada

Europe

Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Sweden, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland, Belgium, Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

South Korea, Japan, China, India, Australia, Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Rest Of APAC

Latin America

Mexico, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia , UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of MEA

