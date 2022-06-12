With 80% of people willing to buy frozen food, Siwar introduces a new range of meals and desserts in KSA for only SAR20

Research conducted by Siwar highlighted that 80% of consumers in KSA are open to purchasing frozen food, with taste, variety, quality and affordability being the most important drivers of choice. The range of tasty meals and desserts can be heated in a microwave or oven and are ready to eat in minutes.

Loaye Al Nahedh, Siwar CEO & Founder, said: "The new product range reflects the taste preference and identity of consumers in Saudi Arabia. At a time when supermarket prices are on the rise, we have worked hard to develop great tasting meals using state of the art technology to lock-in taste and flavour at source, with 100% natural ingredients and no preservatives, at a great price."

The range of frozen meals and desserts is available at leading retailers across KSA, via Siwar's website and Mobile online application and from a growing number of "Chef in a Box" vending machines. These machines have been installed in prime locations across Riyadh, including universities, hospitals and workplace environments.

Yusuf Jehangir, CCO, added: "People are living increasingly busy lives and they are constantly trying to fit more into their daily schedules. Our full range of meals, ready in just minutes, lets customers enjoy their favourite dishes, without having to spend time on preparation or compromising on taste or quality, at an affordable price."

About Siwar Foods: We are a new Saudi FMCG company, focused on redefining the frozen food sector in KSA and the region. Built on an agile business model, we work with leading suppliers to bring the flavours from around the world to our market. Our expanding range of products brings customers the convenience of frozen food, combining variety, taste, quality and affordability. Ultimately, our range of time saving inspired products helps people live a better life, without compromising on what's important to them. We serve consumer retail and business sectors, with an omni channel presence including retail, online and "Chef in a Box" vending machines, a first for the region. With our commitment to sustainability and an environmentally friendly business approach, we are proudly aligned to Vision 2030.

