With 87% Surge in Customer Bookings, Episerver Promotes Internally for CMO

IRVINE, Calif., May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Episerver, the company transforming digital experiences, has promoted its own SVP of Worldwide Marketing Jessica Fardin to Chief Marketing Officer after four record years directing the global marketing organization including through a $1.16 billion acquisition of Episerver by Insight Venture Partners.

Recently recognized in the 2019 DMN Marketing Hall of Femme—in which hundreds of nominations were received and only 15 women were named including female marketing executives from Citi, Deloitte and Frito-Lay—Fardin's marketing teams contributed to an 87 percent uptick in net-new customers in North America, a 183 percent lift in new customer sales in Sweden and double-digit increases to the number of new logos in all other principle markets, year over year. Episerver also experienced a 30 percent hike in global cloud bookings in 2018. Five hundred-plus customers now run on Episerver Digital Experience Cloud™, the company's full product suite of connected solutions for content, commerce and campaigns recognized by industry analysts as a leader across product functionality.

"Episerver is experiencing a bookings boom thanks to years of strategic investment in our partners, people and products," said Episerver CMO Jessica Fardin. "Those investments are paying off in the form of prospective customers initiating conversations with us, wanting to learn how we're delivering an industry-high 443 percent return on investment as well as continued confidence in our customer base making the move to Episerver Digital Experience Cloud.

"Plans for even further growth are in effect, and I'm honored to continue empowering our world-class team, including with extra head count and spend, so they can empower our customers to create world-class experiences."

Fardin, and the Episerver Digital Experience Cloud her team markets, brings a fresh, forward-looking approach to an industry accustomed to similar offerings and all-male executive teams—with women only accounting for 23 percent of C-suite members in tech. She joins Chief Information and Chief Security Officer Sue Bergamo and Chief People Officer Virginia Frazer in transforming these experiences, for everyone from employees to end-users. They are united in these efforts with colleague Karen Chastain, senior director, global alliances who, announced this week, has been recognized among the 2019 Women of the Channel by CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, for the fourth consecutive year. Chastain is instrumental in Episerver's strategic partnership with Microsoft™ resulting in key campaigns such as Episerver's inclusion in Microsoft Technology Centers, Episerver Digital Experience Cloud availability on Microsoft AppSource, and many other joint ventures with Microsoft and other key global alliances.

"The success Episerver has experienced over the past 25 years is not done without critical partnerships and personnel and a cutting-edge product to support them," added Fardin. "We're thrilled to see Karen recognized once again for her achievements in the dynamic partner ecosystem which is made even better through the authenticity and vision she brings to it."

For partner opportunities, visit our partner sign-up page to learn more. For additional information on Episerver Digital Experience Cloud, have a look around Episerver.com and book a demo when you're ready.

About Episerver

Celebrating its 25th year, Episerver empowers digital leaders to easily create standout experiences for customers – everywhere they engage, and always with measurable business results. The Episerver Digital Experience Cloud™ unifies digital content, commerce and marketing in one platform, including omnichannel solutions for smart personalization and intelligent campaigns. Episerver has offices in the US, UK, Sweden, Australia, Germany, Denmark, Finland, Norway, the Netherlands, Spain, South Africa, Singapore, Vietnam and the UAE.

Contacts:

Amberly Dressler

Manager, Brand Communications

+1 714 851 5794

amberly.dressler@episerver.com

Rachel Teitt Gill

Director, Brand Communications

+1 740-815-1588

rachel.teitt@episerver.com

Lucas Strombeck

Account Manager, Walker Sands Communications

+1 312-561-2485

lucas.strombeck@walkersands.com

SOURCE Episerver

Related Links

http://www.episerver.com

