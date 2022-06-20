With 9.6% CAGR, Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market Size Worth USD 3.24 Billion in 2028 | Zion Market Research | Global Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report

NEW YORK, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market was valued at nearly USD 1.53 billion in 2021 and is expected to rise to just over USD 3.24 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of around 9.6% over the forecast period. Continuous manufacturing is a cutting-edge manufacturing method with the capability to enhance the consistency and quality of drugs at a lower cost. This manufacturing line is run at a constant pace, with end-to-end incorporation of manufacturing processes.

Key Industry Insights & Finding of the Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 9.6 % (2022-2028).

(2022-2028). Through the primary research, it was established that the Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market was valued approximately USD 1.53 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly USD 3.24 Billion by 2028.

Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly Billion by 2028. Key factors such as the existence of several contract manufacturing organizations, as well as strong demand for innovative technologies from pharmaceutical corporations, have fueled the industry in the Europe region.

region. The United Kingdom and Germany are driving Europe's growth. In 2021, the region holds over 35 percent of the share also in terms of growth, the market in the region is predicted to outperform others, with a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period.

and are driving growth. In 2021, the region holds over 35 percent of the share also in terms of growth, the market in the region is predicted to outperform others, with a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region accounted for around 34 percent of the worldwide pharmaceutical continuous production market in 2021. India and China , which are home to several contract manufacturers, have fueled the market growth in Asia Pacific .

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled as "Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market By Product (Integrated Continuous Systems, Semicontinuous Systems, And Control & Software), By Application (Final Drug Product Manufacturing And API Manufacturing), By End User (Pharmaceutical Companies, Contract Manufacturing Organizations, And Others), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028." into their research database.

Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market : Overview

Industry Dynamics:

Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market : Growth Drivers

Advancements in technology and improved process quality may benefit the market growth.

Continuous manufacturing refers to the production of a pharmaceutical product in a single continuous process. The entire procedure takes place in one location, from beginning to end, with no wait times. This helps to lower the manufacturing costs, mostly during the long process run. Further, the technological advances aid to minimize the manufacturing time from weeks to days. The advancement in the process also ensures low human errors that aid in quality improvement. Furthermore, continuous manufacturing is a more agile approach that facilitates production scalability. Scaling up, for example, just entails continuing to run the continuous production process for a longer period. In other words, continuous production makes matching supply to demand much easier than batch manufacturing. Continuous manufacturing also enables tracing and tracking more versatile; for example, instead of a batch being specified by the equipment used in its production, a drug's batch amount might be determined by factors such as time or quantity made. This allows for lower batch sizes, resulting in less waste when flaws are discovered in a batch.

Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market : Restraints

High process costs associated with continuous pharmaceutical manufacturing may hinder the market growth.

Continuous pharmaceutical manufacturing promises increases productivity at a given time, however, to maintain the continuous process high cost is needed to be invested. Continuous pharmaceutical production is a complex process that needs to maintain many parameters at certain points thus most of the continuous process runs on automation which adds more cost to the overall process. Additionally, as the nature of the process is continuous there is low scope remaining for changing products. Moreover, since a single defect might halt the entire manufacturing process, high receptivity to malfunctions is required. All these factors may hinder the global pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market growth over the forecast period.

Global Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market : Opportunities

Increasing investments in process automation in pharmaceutical sectors are expected to offer better growth opportunities to the market.

As the demand for new drugs is rising, manufacturers are shifting their mode of process to increase productivity. Continuous production has several advantages, including increased efficiency (productivity, economy), which is enabled by the interconnection of unit operations such as refining, chemical reactions, and crystallization. Improved product quality and safety, which is enabled by continuous automated monitoring of processes. This aid to reduce environmental impact by reducing waste through a high rate of reaction efficiency and space savings due to the compact size of the equipment sets. All these factors support the adoption of automated production systems in the pharma sector. Besides, many major pharmaceutical manufacturers are expanding their API business in emerging countries which will further support the market expansion during the forecast period.

Global Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market : Challenges

Low adoption of continuous automation process in small and mid-level pharmaceutical companies pose a major challenge for market growth.

The major hindrance to implementing a continuous automation system in a production unit is its cost and complex mechanism. Due to its multiple sensors and operating compartments, a skilled workforce is also required which makes it more tedious to operate. However, such advanced production unit having huge price tag is difficult to set for small-scale manufacturers, which hinders market growth to some extent. Moreover, the number of small-scale drug manufacturers is increasing around the world, in that context the limitations to adopting continuous manufacturing systems by these emerging small-scale manufacturers may limit the market expansion.

Global Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market : Segmentation

The global pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market is categorized based on product, application, end-user, and region.

By product, the market is bifurcated into semicontinuous systems, integrated continuous systems, and control & software. The application segment of the market includes API manufacturing and final drug product manufacturing. The end-user segment of the market is segregated as contract manufacturing organizations, pharmaceutical companies, and others.

List of Key Players of Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market :

Coperion GmbH

Bosch Packaging Technology

Gebrüder Lödige Maschinenbau GmbH

Hosokawa Micron Corporation

GEA Group AG

Glatt GmbH

Korsch AG

L.B. Bohle Maschinen + Verfahren GmbH

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Munson Machinery Company Inc.

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market ?

What are the key driving factors propelling the Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market forward?

What are the most important companies in the Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market Industry?

What segments does the Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 1.53 Billion Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 3.24 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 9.6 % 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Coperion GmbH, Bosch Packaging Technology, Gebrüder Lödige Maschinenbau GmbH, Hosokawa Micron Corporation, GEA Group AG, Glatt GmbH, Korsch AG, L.B. Bohle Maschinen + Verfahren GmbH, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Munson Machinery Company, Inc. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/3314

Recent Developments

September 2021 , Thermo Fisher will invest USD 82.5 million to increase production capacity at its biologic drug substance manufacturing facility in St. Louis . The investment will increase the company's entire manufacturing capacity two-fold, serving both short- and long-term COVID-19 requirements.

, will invest to increase production capacity at its biologic drug substance manufacturing facility in . The investment will increase the company's entire manufacturing capacity two-fold, serving both short- and long-term COVID-19 requirements. September 2021 , The Johnson & Johnson manufacturing facility in Ringaskiddy, Ireland , endures to expand. The firm has plans to increase the manufacturing capacity with the completion of a USD 354 million . This investment brings the total amount invested in the biologics production plant to USD 176 million .

Regional Dominance:

Europe to lead the global market over the forecast period.

The global pharmaceutical continuous manufacturing market is largely dominated by Europe. Key factors such as the existence of several contract manufacturing organizations, as well as strong demand for innovative technologies from pharmaceutical corporations, have fueled the industry in the region. The United Kingdom and Germany are driving Europe's growth. In 2021, the region holds over 35 percent of the share also in terms of growth, the market in the region is predicted to outperform others, with a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period. This is due to the early availability of modern technologies and the increased number of technology suppliers around the area. In terms of market share, Asia Pacific lags behind Europe. The region accounted for around 34 percent of the worldwide pharmaceutical continuous production market in 2021. India and China, which are home to several contract manufacturers, have fueled the market growth in Asia Pacific.

Global Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market is segmented as follows:

Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market : By Product Outlook (2022-2028)

Integrated Continuous Systems

Semicontinuous Systems

Control & Software

Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market : By Application Outlook (2022-2028)

Final Drug Product Manufacturing

API Manufacturing

Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market : By End User Outlook (2022-2028)

Pharmaceutical Companies

Contract Manufacturing Organizations

Others

Pharmaceutical Continuous Manufacturing Market : By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

