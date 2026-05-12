With a Dream and a Team, Monalisa Okojie Is Empowering the Next Generation Through EXPOSE NGO

Creating Pathways for Youth in Africa and America Through Leadership and Opportunity

LOS ANGELES, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Monalisa Okojie is helping reshape the future for young people by proving that opportunity begins with exposure, mentorship, and belief.

A former lawyer who transitioned into entrepreneurship, humanitarian work, and youth advocacy, Monalisa Okojie is the founder of EXPOSE NGO, a Los Angeles-based nonprofit dedicated to empowering youth through education, wellness, mentorship, leadership development, and cultural engagement. What began as a vision to expose young people to greater possibilities has grown into an international movement impacting youth and families across both the United States and Africa.

Born and raised in Nigeria, Monalisa's journey was shaped by global travel and firsthand experiences witnessing the barriers that often prevent talented young people from reaching their full potential. While ability and intelligence exist everywhere, she realized that access to opportunity does not. That realization became the driving force behind EXPOSE NGO.

"Exposure changes mindsets," Monalisa says. "When young people can see what is possible, they begin to believe more is possible for themselves."

Through mentorship programs, STEAM education, leadership workshops, wellness initiatives, and cultural exchange opportunities, EXPOSE NGO encourages young people to think beyond limitations and develop the confidence to lead. The organization creates safe, supportive environments where students are empowered to grow academically, emotionally, and socially.

"One of the biggest transformations we see is confidence," Monalisa explains. "Many young people simply need someone to believe in them, guide them, and expose them to opportunities they may never have imagined."

Mental health and emotional wellness remain central to the organization's mission. Monalisa believes education alone is not enough without emotional support and stability.

"We cannot separate education from wellness," she says. "Young people need support mentally, emotionally, and socially if we truly want them to succeed."

EXPOSE NGO continues to expand through partnerships with educators, schools, community leaders, professionals, and volunteers committed to creating long-term impact. The organization's programs focus on mentorship, leadership development, career exposure, cultural awareness, and community engagement for underserved youth and families.

Today, Monalisa Okojie is emerging as a powerful voice in conversations surrounding youth empowerment, mental health, cultural connection, and leadership. Through EXPOSE NGO, she is helping create a future where more young people—regardless of background—have access to the guidance, confidence, and opportunities needed to thrive.

"I learned early on not to wait for doors to open," Monalisa says. "I believe in creating opportunities and helping others do the same. https://www.expose.ngo/

Contact:

Deborah Hayter

***@gmail.com

Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/13144658

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Deborah Hayter