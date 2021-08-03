With a Focus on Helping Clients Connect with the Best Talent Faster, Adrian Shulman Joins PeopleScout to Lead Business Operations

CHICAGO, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the job market exploding across the U.S.—nearly 14 million active jobs posted in the last 30 days, and jobs sitting unfilled for a month on average—businesses are struggling to find candidates and fill jobs. PeopleScout, a global talent solutions leader, says the need for innovative and agile talent solutions is more important now than ever before. To further optimize business operations and drive ongoing transformation, PeopleScout is proud to announce that Adrian Shulman has joined its executive leadership team as senior vice president of business operations.

Shulman joins PeopleScout as the company continues to transform the talent solutions space with the agile approach needed in today's climate. PeopleScout utilizes innovative, technology-led workforce solutions powered by its award-winning talent technology, Affinix™, to help companies find the talent they need to move business forward.

"We are thrilled to have Adrian leading our operations function as we shape the future of talent acquisition with solutions that make it easier than ever for our clients to connect with the talent they need," said PeopleScout President Brannon Lacey. "Adrian's background in guiding large technology companies through unprecedented growth and transformation and her commitment to operational excellence and organizational readiness perfectly positions her to help future-proof PeopleScout's delivery capabilities."

"I am excited to join PeopleScout at such a pivotal time in talent acquisition," said Shulman. "With job openings at record highs, employers eager to ramp back up their staffing and the increased priority for technology-led workforce solutions, I am looking forward to driving our organizational transformation to keep pace with the fast-changing world of work."

Before joining PeopleScout, Shulman served as VP, Chief Operations Officer, Transformation and Operations at Citrix Systems, a cloud computing company that enables mobile work styles. Throughout her tenure at Citrix, she held a variety of roles focused on transformation strategy and key business operations initiatives and led more than 30 growth acquisitions. Prior to Citrix, Shulman, who received her J.D. from Boston College, was a partner at Bingham McCutchen with a focus on M&A for high-tech clients.

About PeopleScout

PeopleScout, a TrueBlue company, is a leading RPO provider managing talent solutions that span the global economy, with end-to-end MSP and talent advisory capabilities supporting total workforce needs. PeopleScout boasts 97% client retention managing the most complex programs in the industry. The company's thousands of forward-looking talent professionals provide clients with the edge in the people business by consistently delivering now while anticipating what's next. Affinix™, PeopleScout's proprietary talent acquisition platform, empowers faster engagement with the best talent through an AI-driven, consumer-like candidate experience with one-point ATS and VMS integration and single sign-on. Leveraging the power of data gleaned from engaging millions of candidates and contingent associates every year, PeopleScout enhances talent intelligence for clients across more than 70 countries with headquarters in Chicago, Sydney and London and global delivery centers in Toronto, Montreal, Bristol, Krakow, Gurgaon and Bangalore. For more information, please visit www.peoplescout.com.

